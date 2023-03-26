Artificial intelligence (or, AI) is getting better and better with each passing day. Proof of this is the AI-generated images that have been taking over the internet. Every time an artist shares an AI-generated image, it becomes the most talked about topic on social media. Recently, an artist shared a series of AI-generated images of world leaders taking a selfie and the results are phenomenal.

An artist named Jyo John Mulloor has created a series of AI-generated images that show famous personalities from the past taking a selfie. Describing himself as an Artificial Intelligence enthusiast, the artist captioned the pictures, “upon retrieving my old hard drive, I discovered a treasure trove of selfies sent to me by friends from the past.”

1. Mahatma Gandhi

2. Albert Einstein

4. Elvis Presley

5. Subhash Chandra Bose

6. Jawaharlal Nehru

The three-part series consists of AI-generated images of Mother Teresa, Abraham Lincoln, Marilyn Monroe, Che Guevara, and Bob Marley, among others. Here’s the entire series.

The viral series got people talking. Many people appreciated the quality of the art. Here’s what people had to say.

Truly mindblowing!

