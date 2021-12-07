Since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina have kept their alleged relationship and marriage so very private, people have been all the more curious about them. The janta seems to be really interested in how they are together, what kind of a relationship they share. We've rarely seen them interact!

Which is why people requested for a behind the scenes video of their appearance on Film Companion's Tape Cast. It was the first and only time we've seen them together on a talk show. And thank god they shared the video, because the chemistry between the two is evident, crystal clear! You can see how the sparks seem to be flying between them.

Also, look at how he's looking at her! He's obviously gushing over her.

Here's the adorable behind the scenes video.

And of course Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans were thrilled at seeing this. Here's what some of them said.

*Sigh* they're so cute!