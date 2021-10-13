There’s no doubt about the fact that performing any sort of sensual act on-screen is one of the toughest things an actor has to do. While there are several sex scenes that were performed aesthetically, many of these scenes have some BTS facts that were just embarrassing.

Here are some of the WTF facts behind the popular sex scenes!

1. Margot Robbie - The Wolf Of Wall Street

In 2013, she opened up about one of her awkward experiences during the shoot of her movie. During the sex scene, she and her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, were positioned with lights around them. During the shoot, she told him that he was in her light and pushed his head to one side. A shocked DiCaprio responded, ‘Did you really just do that?’

2. Christopher Mintz Plasse - Superbad

What could be worse than your mother watching you having sex with a stranger? Well, the actor had to shoot his first-ever sex scene in front of his real-life mother present on sets as he was only 17-years-old back at that time. It looks like this scene was more awkward off-camera than on-camera.

3. Robert Pattinson - Maps To The Stars

With his ocean blue eyes and swoon-worthy smile, there’s no doubt he stole our hearts as soon as we laid eyes on him in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. However, he uncontrollably sweats when he’s nervous while shooting. He revealed that while he was shooting the famous sex scene with his co-star, Julianne Moore, inside the back of a limousine, he was constantly catching the sweat drops as they fell onto her back. She later asked him, ‘Are you having a panic attack?’

4. Allison Janney - Life During Wartime

In an interview, she revealed how the popular sex scene from the movie with her co-star, Michael Lerner, was a disaster. She said that they had to have sex against the wall and the makers were spraying on them so that the scene looks hot and steamy. However, they were standing on a marble floor and as he pulled her, his feet slipped and he crashed on the floor.

5. Jamie Dornan - Fifty Shades Of Grey

It turns out that shooting sex scenes even in this steamy movie was not an easy task. During his interaction on the popular chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that he had to wear a wee bag during sex scenes to avoid penetration. Upon examining, he saw a tag on the wee bag that read ‘Inmate Number 3’, which meant that the bag was pre-used. Ew.

6. Jennifer Lawrence - Passengers

During her interview on the well-known chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers, she revealed that she was incredibly nervous when she was about to have her first-ever sex scene with her co-star, Chris Pratt. So much so, she literally got hammered before shooting the sex scene. The thing she didn’t think through before was that she was incredibly hungover for the next eight hours of the shoot.

7. Henry Cavill - The Tudors

Shooting a sex scene can be fun and exciting, but it can also be an awkward experience. While shooting for one of the sex scenes in the movie, he got a boner as his co-star rubbed herself over him. Although he profusely apologized later, he believes that it’s not great when you get hard in a professional acting environment.

8. Gucci Mane - Spring Breakers

In an interview, he revealed that he fell asleep in the middle of the sex scene in the movie because he was super tired. He had a concert in St. Petersburg on the same day and he was extremely exhausted.

9. Ryan Reynolds - The Change-Up

While shooting for a sex scene in the movie with his co-star, Olivia Wilde, he encountered a weird situation. During an interaction on chat show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he revealed that when he took her bra off in the scene, he saw pasties with little smiley faces on them. That’s exactly when he forgot all of his lines. She then took his hands and put them on her breasts. As he pulled his hands away, he saw those pasties with smiley faces on his hands. So, he put his hands right back on her breasts.

10. Anne Hathaway - Love & Other Drugs

Speaking at the premiere of the movie, she revealed how nervous she was during the shooting of one of the sex scenes in the movie. She removed her trench coat and was naked underneath because she assumed they were shooting. However, they were only rehearsing and she unnecessarily got naked in front of several people.

Oh well, that’s just awkwardness in the air!