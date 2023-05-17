The 76th Cannes Film Festival is finally here and India is shining in all its glory. From movies to a jury to debut attendees, India is marking its presence felt on the French Riviera. On its first day, we got to see a saree moment on the red carpet by the film curator, critic and filmmaker Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the International Critics’ Week jury.

At the opening of the 76th Cannes Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Meenakshi Shedde ruled the red carpet in a black saree with hints of pink and orange. Along with her other International Critics’ Week jury members Franz Rogowski, Kim Yutani, President of the Jury – Audrey Diwan, and Rui Pocas, posed on the red carpet. We love to see the six yards of elegance shine on the red carpet.

What an honour to be on the Jury of the ⁦⁦@Festival_Cannes⁩ ’ ⁦@semainecannes⁩ Semaine de la Critique, on the red carpet on opening night! pic.twitter.com/3vJJw2gm7w — Meenakshi Shedde (@MeenakshiShedde) May 16, 2023

Other Indian personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sharmila Tagore, Mrinal Sen, Mira Nair, Arundhati Roy, Nandita Das, Shekhar Kapur, and Vidya Balan have served as jury members at the Festival de Cannes. Jurors are chosen from a wide range of international artists and they are based on their body of work and respect from their peers.

This year three Indian films have been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 – Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, Kanu Behl’s Agra, and Aribam Syam Sharma’s 1990 Manipuri film, Ishanou.

