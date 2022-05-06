There is something immaculately elegant about the saree. The six yards of sheer elegance is supremely versatile but also a classic. No wonder celebrities choose to go back to the saree while making an appearance on the international red carpet.



These 13 celebrities stayed true to their roots and rocked the saree on the international red carpet.



1. Natasha Poonawalla



The executive director of Serum Institute of India pulled all stops with her look at the Met Gala 2022 . Nailing the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Poonawalla made all heads turn with her golden outfit. She paired an embroidered gold Sabyasachi saree with a Schiaparelli corset.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



The actor is a known face on the international red carpet. Since her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, she has rocked the saree on numerous occasions. Be it 2002, 2012, or 2013.



3. Sonam Kapoor



Known for her stylish looks, the actor has worn the saree on numerous occasions. Be it her 2013, where the rocked the saree with a nath, or in 2014 when she gave a new definition to the dhoti saree, or in 2017 where she opted for a fusion style to drape the saree.

4. Deepika Padukone



In 2010, the actor choose a white and golden saree draped elegantly for Cannes. She looked every inch stunning. We cannot anticipate what the actor chooses for her Cannes appearance this year.



5. Kangana Ranaut



In 2018, the actor wore a stunning black saree and looked like a desi version of Marilyn Monroe. The following year, the actor gave a twist to the saree. She rocked a traditional Kanjeevaram saree with a corset and gloves.



6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



The actor has worn the saree internationally on numerous occasions. Be it for an appearance at the Marrakech International Film Festival, or a pre Oscars party.



7. Vidya Balan

The actor's love for sarees is not hidden. In 2013, she made it known that she would be wearing a saree for her appearance at Cannes. And she did exactly that. The same year, she was a jury member at the film festival.



8. Nandita Das



In 2005, the actor was a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival and she graced her look with a saree. Nandita Das does not shy away from wearing a saree on the international red carpet. Even in 2013 and 2015, she chose to wear the saree.



9. Richa Chadda

In a floral Sabyasachi saree, the actor graced Cannes 2015.



10. Huma Qureshi



In a pristine white saree, the actor stayed true to her Indian roots at Cannes 2019.



11. Bipasha Basu



In 2007, the actor chose to wear a grey-white saree to her Cannes appearance.



12. Rasika Dugal

The actor was an epitome of a breezy summer when she wore a blue saree in 2018 for the screening of Manto at Cannes.



13. Shabana Azmi



In 1976, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patel walked down the Cannes red carpet in a saree. The actor had shared throwback pictures where she mentioned: "the film was important, not the clothes."

In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section.The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes! pic.twitter.com/hmHA2LHCN1 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017

We cannot help but gush over how gorgeous they look.

