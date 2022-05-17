The Cannes Film Festival is a prestigious event which takes place every year on the French Riviera. Every year, the festival has a jury to select the film that will win the Palme d'Or which is the highest award. The jury for the Feature Films has members who are chosen from across the globe. These members are chosen on the basis of their work and the recognition they have in the industry.



This year Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members at Cannes. However, this is not the first time an Indian has served on the panel. Here are eight other celebrities who have served as Jury Members at Cannes.



1. Mrinal Sen



Kharij won the Jury Prize at the festival. Ekdin Pratidin, Kharij, Khandhar, and Genesis. The film director was the first Indian to serve as a member of the Cannes jury panel. In 1983,won the Jury Prize at the festival. Four of his films have been presented at the film festival -, and

2. Mira Nair

The director of films such as Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake served as a jury member in 1990. In 1998, Salaam Bombay! won two awards at the Cannes- Audience Award, and the Best First Film.



3. Arundhati Roy

The author who has won the Booker Prize for her novel, The God Of Small Things, served as a jury member in 2000. Apart from her fiction novels, the writer has written almost 20 non-fictions.



4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In 2002, Devdas was screened at Cannes. And in 2003, Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to serve on the Cannes jury.

5. Nandita Das

The actor and director served as a jury member in 2005. In 2013, she served as a jury member again for the Cinéfondation (a foundation under Cannes to promote next-gen international filmmakers) and short film jury.



6. Sharmila Tagore



The recipient of two National Film Awards, Sharmila Tagore served on the Cannes Jury in 2009. Her 1960 film, Devi, directed by Satyajit Ray was presented at Cannes in 1962.



7. Shekhar Kapur

The filmmaker served on the jury in 2010. Shekhar Kapur is known for films such as Masoom, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen. He has won the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards, a BAFTA nomination, and a Golden Globe Award.

8. Vidya Balan

The actor marked her Cannes debut in 2013 - the same year she served as a jury member. Starting her career with Hum Paanch in 1995, the actor has given us tons of memorable performances.



The latest edition of Cannes Film Festival is held at Palais des Festivals from May 17 to May 28. Six Indian films have been selected to be premiered at the film festival- Dhuin, Rocketry, Alpha Beta Gamma, Tree Full of Parrots, Boomba Ride, and Godavari.