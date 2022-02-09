There’s no doubt that the entire nation has been glued to their television screens ever since Shark Tank India started airing. Apart from interesting pitches, it’s the sharks that have made a home in the audience’s hearts.

In our country, there’s no dearth of expensive and classy cars. From stunning SUVs to iconic sports cars, every celebrity owns a different one. Have you ever wondered what kind of cars do the Shark Tank India judges own? Well, we did some research and here’s everything you need to know. Read on.

1. Ashneer Grover, the managing director and co-founder at BharatPe, owns four beautiful cars. The first car is a Porsche 718 Cayman, which is priced at ₹1.22 crores. His second car is a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650, which costs approximately ₹2.73 crores. He also owns a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 and Audi A6, which cost around ₹77.68 lakhs and ₹54 lakhs respectively.

2. One of the country's leading businesswomen, Namita Thapar owns a gorgeous SUV. The CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, owns a BMW X7, which has a price range of ₹1.15 crores to ₹1.73 crores.

3. Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com owns a stunning sports car. He owns a Lamborghini Huracán, which starts at ₹3.22 crores and goes up to ₹3.73 crores.

4. The founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic, Vineeta Singh owns a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which costs around ₹72.58 lakh.

5. The founder and CEO of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal owns a luxurious sedan. The Shark Tank India judge owns a BMW 7 Series, with a price range of ₹1.41 crores to ₹2.46 crores.

6. Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, owns two luxe cars. The first car is a BMW X1, which costs around ₹55 lakhs and the second one is a BMW 7 Series, which costs around ₹1.41 crores to ₹2.46 crores.

7. The founder of MamaEarth, Ghazal Alagh owns a luxury sedan. She has a Audi A8 in her garage, which costs around ₹1.57 crores.

Which is your favourite car from the list? Let us know in the comments!