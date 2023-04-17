“Mera bachcha mera naam roshan karega,” isn’t this what most of us have grown up listening to from our mom and dad? All parents want the best for their kids and feel proud when they learn that you have achieved a milestone in your life. Be it scoring the highest marks in class or becoming the CEO of a company. ‘Coz why not? It’s their moment of celebration. Just like aam-janta, celeb parents also feel joy as their kids keep making them proud.

Source: Make A Gif/Dharma Productions

Here are eight celeb parents who supported their kids in what they do or what they have achieved in lives:

1. Sachin Tendulkar supporting Arjun Tendulkar

On Sunday, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar felt proud as his son Arjun made his debut in the ongoing IPL. Sachin penned a heartfelt note for his 23-year-old son on Twitter. “I know you will continue to give the respect it deserves and the game will love you back,” an excerpt from his tweet reads.

Source: Twitter

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

2. Shah Rukh Khan supporting Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan often lends his support to his kids, Suhana and Aryan, and his social media handles are proof of it. Recently, Suhana became the brand ambassador of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline, and Shah Rukh was beaming with pride. “Well dressed, well spoken, well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red (sic),” proud dad tweeted.

Source: News18

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

3. R Madhavan supporting Vedaant Madhavan

ADVERTISEMENT R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan is a swimming champion. Recently, Vedaant won five medals for India at the 2023 Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. R Madhavan shared the news on Twitter while posting some photos from the competition. “Elated and grateful,” he wrote.

Source: Instagram

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

4. Aamir Khan supporting Ira Khan

Aamir Khan shares a close bond with his daughter Ira Khan. In 2019, Ira made her debut as a director for the theatrical production called Euripides’ Medea. Sharing a poster of the play, Aamir had tweeted, “Break a leg, Ira. Proud of you. Love.”

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Instagram

Source: A screenshot from Aamir Khan’s tweet/Scrabbl

5. Chunky Panday supporting Ananya Panday

Actor Chunky Panday keeps supporting his daughter, actress Ananya Panday. In 2020, Ananya won two awards for her debut role in Student of the Year 2. While Chunky had missed the Filmfare Awards back then, the Housefull actor congratulated her for the Zee Cine Award win on Instagram, “A to Zee you are the best my darling,” he wrote.

Source: Instagram

6. Shweta Bachchan supporting Navya Naveli Nanda

Columnist, author Shweta Bachchan is a proud mom of Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya, who is now the co-founder & CEO of Aara Health, graduated from New York’s Fordham University in 2020. Navya had a ‘DIY’ graduation ceremony in Mumbai amid COVID-19 and mom Shweta shared a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. “Go forth and conquer (I’m not crying you’re crying),” Shweta wrote.

Source: Pinkvilla

7. Anurag Kashyap supporting Aaliyah Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the supportive dad, and his love for daughter Aaliyah Kashyap says it all. Aaliyah is a YouTuber who makes lifestyle vlogs and fashion/beauty brands-related videos. In 2021, Aaliyah took her dad to lunch and paid for it from her own income. The GOW director posted a video from the outing on Instagram and wrote, “It’s a first, so worth keeping a record.”

Source: YouTube

8. Sanjay Kapoor supporting Shanaya Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT Actor Sanjay Kapoor was quite elated when the announcement of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor marking her debut with the Dharma Productions came in. In 2021, Kapoor posted a video of Shanaya and shared the news on Instagram, saying, “With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle – My daughter is all set to take over your screens soon…” Shanaya will be seen in Bedhadak by the end of 2023.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

Proud parents they are.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Suhana Khan On Her ‘Archies’ Debut