You would have heard about the story of a braveheart 6-year-old brother , Bridger Walker who risked his life and came between his sister and an attacking dog who was running towards her.

This little brother got around 90 stitches and is nothing less than a real-life hero, which is why all the reel-life heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been honoring his bravery.

Chris Evans awarded him with the Captain America Shield for saving his sister, while Tom Holland invited him to the sets of Spider-Man 3.

Recently, Tony Stark a.k.a the Iron Man contacted Bridger, called him a rockstar and sent him a very promising message.

Robert Downey Junior has offered Bridger to call him on his next birthday. Yup, you hart that right, real-life hero Bridger will be celebrating his next birthday with Iron Man.

My name’s Robert Downey Jr., I play Tony, that makes me an old friend of Cap’s. I heard he sent a shield your way: I’m going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you… By the way, that’s a promise; a promise beats a shield.