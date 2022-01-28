What if Bollywood's favourite photographer decided to shoot Instagram's most-loved influencers? Well, Dabboo Ratnani's latest calendar with the Gram's famous stars, curated by Miss Malini is all we needed and more. Here are our favourite shots:

1. Prajakta Koli

2. Melvin Louis

3. Mrunal Panchal

4. Faisal Shaikh

5. Masoom Minawala Mehta

6. Ajey Nagar

7. Pooja Dhingra

8. Sushant Divgikr / Rani KoHEnur

9. Malini Agarwal

10. Nick

11. Faye D’Souza

12. Ranveer Allahbadia

This calendar has been created by The Good Creator Co. and Dabboo Ratnani, curated by Miss Malini.