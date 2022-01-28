What if Bollywood's favourite photographer decided to shoot Instagram's most-loved influencers? Well, Dabboo Ratnani's latest calendar with the Gram's famous stars, curated by Miss Malini is all we needed and more. Here are our favourite shots:
1. Prajakta Koli
2. Melvin Louis
3. Mrunal Panchal
4. Faisal Shaikh
5. Masoom Minawala Mehta
6. Ajey Nagar
7. Pooja Dhingra
8. Sushant Divgikr / Rani KoHEnur
9. Malini Agarwal
10. Nick
11. Faye D’Souza
12. Ranveer Allahbadia
This calendar has been created by The Good Creator Co. and Dabboo Ratnani, curated by Miss Malini.