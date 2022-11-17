Darsheel Safary made his acting debut as a child artist in Taare Zameen Par. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how he was bullied for his teeth and how facing public opinion as a child has shaped many things for him.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Darsheel Safary said, “I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like one kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don’t get affected.”

Taare Zameen Par proved to be a massive success. Darsheel won many awards including the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his role as Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi. Speaking about how he faced the public eye as a child, the actor recalled how he was a sensitive child and every opinion used to hurt him. However, with time, he learnt to mute out the noise.

Recently Darsheel Safary has made a comeback in a short film, Capital A, small a. The short film features Darsheel, and Kota Factory fame, Revathi Pillai in pivotal roles.