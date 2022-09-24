In today’s share of bizarre news, we have a dead man looking for his death certificate. Yes, you read the sentence right!

Apparently, there’s a newspaper advertisement by a man named Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty looking for his death certificate dated 7th September and timed near 10:00 AM. And we are as perplexed as you are.

Not just us, Twitter is also like ‘say whaaat now?’

If found where the certificate has to be delievered Heaven or Hell? — Farhan Khan (@Farhan222) September 19, 2022

This is "Ad-bhoot" — Vishwa Manav (@vishwa_manav) September 18, 2022

Folks back home are giving me major PhD vibes! 🫡

A preemptive death certificate, and a lost and found case. It's that beautiful concoction on a Friday evening! 🥺 https://t.co/FfutBLJC0P — Anindya Sundar (@UltracoolASAP) September 23, 2022

**ALERT**



If anyone finds the death certificate the person who has advertised please don't rush to return it back !!!! https://t.co/yZ5IXhNBZn pic.twitter.com/TP07u74gcY — Amit Kumar Sharma (@amitksh08) September 18, 2022

Eureka this happens only in India …

😂🙏😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/m2CH7QsAUf — Sunil Desai (@sunilddesai) September 20, 2022

Time travel is real🤣🙂 — Anmol Parmar (@anmolparmar786) September 23, 2022

So produce an existence certificate !!! — Adv AV Sivasankaran. (@AvSivasankaran) September 19, 2022

😂 kindly mention name of the great newspaper where it got published — Syed Ahmed Ali | سید احمد علی (@SyedAhmedAliER) September 19, 2022

To err is human ! — Raymond Kharmujai (@RKharmujai) September 18, 2022

This is not the first time we’ve seen an incredibly bizarre newspaper ad. Last month, readers of Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life got a shock of their lives when they saw a full-page advertisement sincerely dedicated to a cheating ex.

Bizarre things keep happening in the world. You never know next thing you’re reading is a matrimony ad from a guy detailing exactly the kind of bride he wants. Oh, wait! That already happens.