In today’s share of bizarre news, we have a dead man looking for his death certificate. Yes, you read the sentence right!

Apparently, there’s a newspaper advertisement by a man named Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty looking for his death certificate dated 7th September and timed near 10:00 AM. And we are as perplexed as you are.

Not just us, Twitter is also like β€˜say whaaat now?’

If found where the certificate has to be delievered Heaven or Hell? β€” Farhan Khan (@Farhan222) September 19, 2022

This is "Ad-bhoot" β€” Vishwa Manav (@vishwa_manav) September 18, 2022

Folks back home are giving me major PhD vibes! 🫑

A preemptive death certificate, and a lost and found case. It's that beautiful concoction on a Friday evening! πŸ₯Ί https://t.co/FfutBLJC0P β€” Anindya Sundar (@UltracoolASAP) September 23, 2022

If anyone finds the death certificate the person who has advertised please don't rush to return it back !!!! https://t.co/yZ5IXhNBZn pic.twitter.com/TP07u74gcY β€” Amit Kumar Sharma (@amitksh08) September 18, 2022

Eureka this happens only in India …

πŸ˜‚πŸ™πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/m2CH7QsAUf β€” Sunil Desai (@sunilddesai) September 20, 2022

Time travel is realπŸ€£πŸ™‚ β€” Anmol Parmar (@anmolparmar786) September 23, 2022

So produce an existence certificate !!! β€” Adv AV Sivasankaran. (@AvSivasankaran) September 19, 2022

πŸ˜‚ kindly mention name of the great newspaper where it got published β€” Syed Ahmed Ali | سید Ψ§Ψ­Ω Ψ― ΨΉΩ„ΫŒ (@SyedAhmedAliER) September 19, 2022

To err is human ! β€” Raymond Kharmujai (@RKharmujai) September 18, 2022

This is not the first time we’ve seen an incredibly bizarre newspaper ad. Last month, readers of Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life got a shock of their lives when they saw a full-page advertisement sincerely dedicated to a cheating ex.

Bizarre things keep happening in the world. You never know next thing you’re reading is a matrimony ad from a guy detailing exactly the kind of bride he wants. Oh, wait! That already happens.