In today’s share of bizarre news, we have a dead man looking for his death certificate. Yes, you read the sentence right!
Apparently, there’s a newspaper advertisement by a man named Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty looking for his death certificate dated 7th September and timed near 10:00 AM. And we are as perplexed as you are.
Not just us, Twitter is also like ‘say whaaat now?’
This is not the first time we’ve seen an incredibly bizarre newspaper ad. Last month, readers of Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life got a shock of their lives when they saw a full-page advertisement sincerely dedicated to a cheating ex.
Bizarre things keep happening in the world. You never know next thing you’re reading is a matrimony ad from a guy detailing exactly the kind of bride he wants. Oh, wait! That already happens.
