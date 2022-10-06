Actress Deepika Padukone has taken the international fashion scene by storm. The actor was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. The movie marked her debut in Hollywood and Deepika Padukone was not seen in any Hollywood project after that.

Source: Zee News

In a recent interview with Business of Fashion, Deepika Padukone opened up and recalled her experience and the racial stereotypes she encountered in Hollywood. She said,

I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’

The incident left her upset. Adding to this Deepika Padukone revealed that the negative experience was the reason she did not take up Hollywood projects. She said, “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am – and we are – so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

Deepika Padukone is an ambassador for brands including Levi’s, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and most recently, Cartier. She was also a part of the Cannes Jury this year. She will be next seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.