The holiday season is around the corner and this has led to people travelling for celebrations. However, things have been messy for people living in the capital of India. Over the past few days, Delhiites have had a hard time because of huge delays in checking in at the airport and long queues at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3.

People are sharing their experiences and rants on social media following the never-ending queue. #Delhiairport is trending on Twitter, and we picked some best memes for you to relate to.

Man successfully came out of Delhi airport Terminal 3 pic.twitter.com/dyJGX9pucj — Shweta Pandey (@iPandeyShweta) December 13, 2022

Reached the Delhi airport and settling in, hope I'm not too late because my flight is in just seven days. pic.twitter.com/l5Duaib4nX — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) December 13, 2022

Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave.l! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

Apparently the queue at T3 is so long that toddlers are eligible to fly the plane by the time they enter the aircraft. #DelhiAirport — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) December 14, 2022

Time to reach the Bangalore Airport from your home



=



Time to reach the Boarding from the Parking area at the Delhi Airport — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 10, 2022

Reached the airport at 6am for an 8am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.#T3 #delhiairport — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) December 3, 2022

I started chatting with a fellow pax in security line. Got enough time to know each other and are now friends.. incentives being #DelhiAirport traveller. — renjinair (@renjipune) December 13, 2022

There's time enough to get married as well — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022

Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins. #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/tU6Oi3rBhx — Nikhil Inamdar (@Nik_Inamdar) December 13, 2022

Passengers are complaining about the overcrowding at T3 (Delhi Airport ).



But Rishi Bagree would say omg look at the crowd ,where is the sign of any recession bro 😭 — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) December 12, 2022

Delhi international airport is now Mumbai Local train#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/xmGK8aQFuF — Baiemaan Sandhu (@baiemaan_sandhu) December 13, 2022

Have a flight to catch from T3 in seven hours. Think I'm already running late. #DelhiAirport — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) December 13, 2022

