The second seasons of Netflix India's six well-liked web series are finally coming after much waiting. Following their debut seasons, these shows experienced a significant pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The roster on Netflix India makes clear how diverse the content is, including everything from comedies to thrillers.

Netflix India recently added a sneak peek of what viewers could expect from the upcoming episodes in a video montage.

From spine-chilling encounters to mismatched love stories - all of our favourite shows are back for a second season! 🎉💃

What are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/RmtpJ5gbDM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 15, 2022

Here is a list of all the exciting new seasons of Indian TV shows coming to Netflix.

1. Delhi Crime

The Emmy Award-winning web series Delhi Crime is all prepared to present viewers with another heartbreaking tale. The upcoming season of the series will ostensibly follow a serial killer in the nation's capital. In the second installment, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and the rest of the actors are probably going to return to play their respective roles.

2. Masaba Masaba

Neena and Masaba, a formidable mother-daughter duo, will make their return in Masaba Masaba season 2 along with their outlandish choices and fresh highs and lows. They are taking control of their life as they navigate uncharted territory while starting new careers, pursuing new personal relationships, and dealing with loss.

Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives!

Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba arrives soon on Netflix! ✨#HarKahaaniHaiZaruri #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/HdqN6qk6O9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022

3. Jamtara

The first season of the show featured Sunny, Rocky, and their buddies who had dropped out of school going for a job phishing in the Jamtara district. However, everything changed after their phishing scheme was exposed in a news story. This time, the plot thickens as politicians are brought in to deal with the phishing problem, but things go awry when the politicians start engaging in the phishing trade themselves.

4. Mismatched

The show's first season introduced us to the world of apps and left us on a heart-pounding cliffhanger following an epic game war. A lot of drama will be present in this season as well. After seeing Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Harsh (Vihaan Samat) kissing, a sad Rishi (Rohit Saraf) left the college. Meanwhile, Dimple has faced new emotional and social difficulties as a result of her unintentional disclosure of Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) sexual orientation.

5. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is almost here, so if you're seeking something fresh in the world of the fabulously wealthy and their social lives, you'll be glad to know that. The series' creators claim that it depicts the lives of actors' spouses, including those of Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni).

And now we can't hold back our excitement.