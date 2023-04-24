Diljit Dosanjh, who represented desi music in all its magnificence and beauty, made everyone groove to his tunes, including several celebrities at the Coachella Festival.

While each desi across the world was extremely happy, the fans, who were at the arena couldn't control their excitement. Nevertheless, the singer was calm and humble throughout his performances.

In a video, which is now going viral, the singer acknowledged the enthusiasm of his excited fans and apologized to the security staff on their behalf.

He mentioned that it was their first time watching him perform at the festival and also thanked the security for their service.

“Security paaji, sorry. They are very excited, they are good people. It’s the first time Dosanjhwala is on stage at Coachella and that’s why they are excited. So please, I’m really sorry on their behalf. Thank you!”

His statement won hearts across the internet and here’s what they had to say:

If somebody has chade utte mode.. am sorry.. they are good bande ..aww❤ https://t.co/hcyCmCch4B — Sia Ben❤ (@saru_ben) April 23, 2023

Dosanjhwala winning hearts, all over again!