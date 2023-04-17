Diljit Dosanjh scripted a record as he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival, an annual music and arts festival that features several musical artists from different genres in California.

The singer, who blessed the audience with a power-packed performance, made everyone groove and scream their hearts out, including DJ Diplo.

The famous music producer was seen dancing to the singer’s iconic track, Patiala Peg, at the festival. His brilliant dance moves quickly became the latest talk of the town and the netizens are convinced that he is more desi than a real desi.

Dosanjh, who is basking in this huge success, shared the video of the DJ dancing on his tracks and added a cute thank-you emoji to it.

On the other hand, here's what netizens think about Diplo's dance moves:

You can watch the entire video here:

Diljit Dosanjh chose to don an all-black kurta and tamba and paired it with a matching turban and sunglasses. He also donned yellow-hued gloves to add some color to his look.

The singer also shared some pictures of the behind-the-scenes action.

“Punjabi aa gaye coachella oye!”