The trailer for Dr Arora- Gupt Rog Visheshagya is out and it already looks like a refreshing watch. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show stars Kumud Mishra as Dr Arora, along with Vidya Malavade, Vivek Mushran, Sandeepa Dhar, Ajitesh Gupta, Shekhar Suman and Gaurav Parajuli in significant roles.

It follows the story of a sexologist who seems to take his work seriously, when the people around him are too awkward to even talk about it. The trailer shows him assessing a number of patients with different problems, and the fact that a sense of 'shame' is associated with talking about sex.

Whether it's the wholesome background, or seeing Kumud Mishra as the protagonist, all of it makes the show look like a light-hearted dramedy. Dr Arora is not only a specialist of "sex problems", but also someone who understands the nature of society that he works in, and the social challenges that come with it.

The entire vibe of the show reminds us of small towns - from a clinic that's cluttered to the constant rush of catching a train. It even looks like the series is here to break some stereotypes, with its theme "Jab tak gupt rahega, tab tak rog rahega". And, we're all for it.

Watch the trailer here:

The series will stream from July 22, on SonyLIV.