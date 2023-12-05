Ever since SRK and director Rajkumar Hirani announced their collaboration earlier last year, ‘Dunki’ became one of the most awaited projects from Hindi cinema. After all, the brand that is SRK and the visionary that is Hirani were coming together. Today, almost one-and-a-half year later, the trailer for Hirani’s directorial has finally dropped, and it promises a really convincing comedy-drama.

Dunki features a compelling ensemble cast starring SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

The title and the concept of the film have been derived from a technique called ‘Donkey Flight’, which is an illegal immigration method for making an unauthorised entry to a foreign land.

SRK’s film revolves around a group of buddies from a Punjab village who desire to go to England. They don’t have official documentation or a visa to do so, but one soldier promises to fulfil their dreams.

The film will hit the theatres on 22 December 2023. Well, considering how SRK’s year has been thus far, coupled with the fact that he’s collaborating with none other than Hirani, the mastermind behind 3 Idiots, Piku, and Munna Bhai franchise, you can expect a year-end blockbuster.