Some time back, we watched Adipurush and wondered if the films also needed a different star cast instead of just better dialogues. However, this phenomenon isn’t new and mismatches, especially in Bollywood movies, have been prominent. And one fairly random example has been trending on social media recently.

This one’s from Emraan Hashmi and Irfan Khan starrer The Killer film’s song, Teri Yaadon Mein. Twitter user (now, X user) ‘@heyytusharr‘ spotted the presence of an uncle clad in attire suitable for a ghazal sequence singing the song that is evidently meant for youngsters. The actor Prithvi Zutshi is a renowned face in the Indian television industry. However, his cameo in the song is hilarious. Take a look:

Day 3753 of thinking why they made this uncle sing this song pic.twitter.com/k7JtiikPLs — tushR🍕 (@heyytusharr) August 6, 2023

Not just the way he’s dressed, but even his expression appears to be too offbeat for the song. Naturally, everybody is now wondering the same thing as to what led to this casting while recalling the golden days of Hindi music with KK-Emraan Hashmi songs.

My day 1 has started now 😢 https://t.co/KREiX9ypw5 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙡'𝙨 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙚 (@jogi1212__) August 7, 2023

Day 1 for me now 😭😭😭 https://t.co/EtgEIs3DfT — Ashish Dixit (@dixashi) August 6, 2023

Hashtag justice for KK vocal https://t.co/8gTDMrA5rD — 🐽 (@loser_fella) August 6, 2023

im gonna be thinking about this every five minutes and DYING https://t.co/yGYhMf6hZ0 — 🌹 (@thefirstwilight) August 6, 2023

IM WHEEZING THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING EVER https://t.co/yGYhMf6hZ0 — 🌹 (@thefirstwilight) August 6, 2023

😂OMG I have heard this song so many times. But never paid attention to the video. And that is a legit question! — RewriteYourStory (@saaiyer) August 7, 2023

oh god! 🤣🤣 gazal get-up for this song? 😿😿 https://t.co/f70YTW30WZ — ada (@shriadhar_ada) August 6, 2023

Okay, this was hilarious.