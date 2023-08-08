Some time back, we watched Adipurush and wondered if the films also needed a different star cast instead of just better dialogues. However, this phenomenon isn’t new and mismatches, especially in Bollywood movies, have been prominent. And one fairly random example has been trending on social media recently.
This one’s from Emraan Hashmi and Irfan Khan starrer The Killer film’s song, Teri Yaadon Mein. Twitter user (now, X user) ‘@heyytusharr‘ spotted the presence of an uncle clad in attire suitable for a ghazal sequence singing the song that is evidently meant for youngsters. The actor Prithvi Zutshi is a renowned face in the Indian television industry. However, his cameo in the song is hilarious. Take a look:
Not just the way he’s dressed, but even his expression appears to be too offbeat for the song. Naturally, everybody is now wondering the same thing as to what led to this casting while recalling the golden days of Hindi music with KK-Emraan Hashmi songs.
Okay, this was hilarious.