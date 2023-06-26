Exploring English songs while growing up was like venturing into a tempting yet uncharted territory that seemed intimidating at first but felt absolutely COOL (for the lack of a better word) while doing it. I belong to a generation that had their very first ‘collective’ exposure to English songs through Celine Dion’s iconic My Heart Will Go On or music from Enrique Iglesias and Backstreet Boys.

Not me stating the obvious, but when I say English songs, I mean foreign music in general, or at least that’s how we alluded to it. So when Brazil La La La La… played, we excitedly jumped on the spot.

That is to say, my childhood was awesome. And if you’ve been a Gen-Z or cusp Gen-Z-Millennial (Zillenials, as they call it now) like me, you’d most definitely relate to this English music playlist that coloured our childhood. These are the first few English songs we COLLECTIVELY heard and relished because our friends said so. Take a look:

1. One Love by Blue

Scene from the music video | YouTube

2. Addicted by Enrique Iglesias

3. Love Story by Taylor Swift

How she wrote this song in 20 minutes remains a mystery to me!

Scene from the music video | YouTube

4. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams by Green Day

Scene from the music video | YouTube

5. TiK ToK by Kesha

Dancing already?

6. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely by Backstreet Boys

7. Lonely by Akon

8. Umbrella by Rihanna

This song will now always remind me of Tom Holland.

9. Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You) by Enrique Iglesias

Enrique was a phase I have still not recovered from. BY CHOICE.

10. In The End by Linkin Park

‘It starts with one thing…’

11. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

Not to generalise or anything, but this song is quite like the FIRST ENGLISH SONG ANY INDIAN GEN-Z HAS EVER HEARD.

12. Summer Of ’69 by Bryan Adams

‘Those were the best days of my life!’ (*sighs in nostalgia*)

13. You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift

There’s a reason why I’ve put this song on number 13. ‘What if I told you none of it is accidental?’

14. Baby ft. Ludacris by Justin Bieber

I asked my Instagram friends on Gen-Z about the first English song they recall hearing, and literally so many people said this.

Scene from the music video | YouTube

15. Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira

16. My Happy Ending by Avril Lavigne

Still the most powerful breakup song!

17. The Ketchup Song by Las Ketchup

Who said “Aserejé ja de jé” and not “AZERE HE HA HEHE“?

18. Quit Playing Games by Backstreet Boys

19. Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna by Eminem

20. To Brazil by Vengaboys

“This is the national anthem of water parks in India“, reads the first comment from the music video.

21. Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day

I remember a school friend of mine added this song as their Facebook status because September was the month of half-yearly exams. And yes, that’s also how I heard this song for the very first time.

22. Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne

23. Best of Both Worlds from Hannah Montana

Day 9000 of missing the best of Disney shows.

24. I Need You by Marc Anthony

25. Numb by Linkin Park

26. Rhythm Divine by Enrique Iglesias

Ending with 26 cos the oldest from Gen-Zs will be 26 this year. Rhythm Divine by Enrique was one of my first English songs, happily introduced into my life with the blessings of my cousins.

Which song remains timeless for you?

PS – A special thank you to my friend on Instagram who responded to my story, sharing their very first English song. It was quite a deep dive in time!