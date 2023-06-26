Exploring English songs while growing up was like venturing into a tempting yet uncharted territory that seemed intimidating at first but felt absolutely COOL (for the lack of a better word) while doing it. I belong to a generation that had their very first ‘collective’ exposure to English songs through Celine Dion’s iconic My Heart Will Go On or music from Enrique Iglesias and Backstreet Boys.

Not me stating the obvious, but when I say English songs, I mean foreign music in general, or at least that’s how we alluded to it. So when Brazil La La La La… played, we excitedly jumped on the spot.

listenting to english songs Zillennials playlist

That is to say, my childhood was awesome. And if you’ve been a Gen-Z or cusp Gen-Z-Millennial (Zillenials, as they call it now) like me, you’d most definitely relate to this English music playlist that coloured our childhood. These are the first few English songs we COLLECTIVELY heard and relished because our friends said so. Take a look:

1. One Love by Blue

first english songs for Indian gen zs
Scene from the music video | YouTube

2. Addicted by Enrique Iglesias

english songs desi gen z heard first time
YouTube

3. Love Story by Taylor Swift

How she wrote this song in 20 minutes remains a mystery to me!

Taylor Swift Love Story
Scene from the music video | YouTube

4. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams by Green Day

green day english songs zillennials heard
Scene from the music video | YouTube

5. TiK ToK by Kesha

Dancing already?

first english songs playlist for indian gen z kesha
YouTube

6. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely by Backstreet Boys

gen z heard these english songs first time

7. Lonely by Akon

Akon Gen Z heard these 26 english songs
YouTube

8. Umbrella by Rihanna

This song will now always remind me of Tom Holland.

english songs for indian Gen Z Rihanna
YouTube

9. Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You) by Enrique Iglesias

Enrique was a phase I have still not recovered from. BY CHOICE.

gen z zillennials grew up hearing enrique
YouTube

10. In The End by Linkin Park

‘It starts with one thing…’

english songs gen z heard
YouTube

11. My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

Not to generalise or anything, but this song is quite like the FIRST ENGLISH SONG ANY INDIAN GEN-Z HAS EVER HEARD.

best english songs of gen z
YouTube

12. Summer Of ’69 by Bryan Adams

‘Those were the best days of my life!’ (*sighs in nostalgia*)

english songs gen z heard
YouTube

13. You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift

There’s a reason why I’ve put this song on number 13. ‘What if I told you none of it is accidental?’

english songs Gen Z heard
YouTube

14. Baby ft. Ludacris by Justin Bieber

I asked my Instagram friends on Gen-Z about the first English song they recall hearing, and literally so many people said this.

english songs Gen Z heard
Scene from the music video | YouTube

15. Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira

first english songs Gen Z heard
YouTube

16. My Happy Ending by Avril Lavigne

Still the most powerful breakup song!

first english songs Gen Z heard
YouTube

17. The Ketchup Song by Las Ketchup

Who said “Aserejé ja de jé” and not “AZERE HE HA HEHE“?

first english songs Gen Z heard
YouTube

18. Quit Playing Games by Backstreet Boys

desis grew up hearing these 26 english songs
YouTube

19. Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna by Eminem

english songs for indians
YouTube

20. To Brazil by Vengaboys

This is the national anthem of water parks in India“, reads the first comment from the music video.

best english songs
YouTube

21. Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day

I remember a school friend of mine added this song as their Facebook status because September was the month of half-yearly exams. And yes, that’s also how I heard this song for the very first time.

Green Day top 26 enlish songs in indian early 2000s
YouTube

22. Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne

best english songs indians heard
YouTube

23. Best of Both Worlds from Hannah Montana

Day 9000 of missing the best of Disney shows.

best english songs we heard
YouTube

24. I Need You by Marc Anthony

best english songs for indians
YouTube

25. Numb by Linkin Park

best english songs desis heard linkin park
YouTube

26. Rhythm Divine by Enrique Iglesias

Ending with 26 cos the oldest from Gen-Zs will be 26 this year. Rhythm Divine by Enrique was one of my first English songs, happily introduced into my life with the blessings of my cousins.

Enrique Iglesias english songs we all heard
YouTube

Which song remains timeless for you?

PS – A special thank you to my friend on Instagram who responded to my story, sharing their very first English song. It was quite a deep dive in time!