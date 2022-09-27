Bollywood stars stay in the limelight almost all the time. There’s only so much about their lives that is unknown to the audience. But here are some unknown facts about some of your favourite Bollywood stars that you might not know.

1. Saif Ali Khan practised with real guns perfect his act of encounter specialist in his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha.

2. Hrithik Roshan was diagnosed with scoliosis and rheumatism of the knees at the age of 21 and doctors told him that he would never be able to dance.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Harvard University for a three-month Summer course where she studied Information Technology and Microcomputers.

4. Madhuri Dixit holds a degree in Microbiology and she wanted to become a Microbiologist.

5. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the only father-son duo to play reversed roles on screen. This was in the movie Paa, for which they hold a Guinness World Record.

Source: HT

6. Anurag Kashyap was kidnapped by a local gangster after the release of the movie Satya, for which he was one of the writers.

Source: Bollywood Hungama

7. Did you know Sridevi was only 13 when she played the role of Rajnikanth’s on-screen stepmother, who was 25 at that time?

8. Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for the role of Lakshya in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

9. Also, did you know Ayushmann Khurrana’s real name is Nishant Khurrana?

10. Not just Ayushmann, but even Rajkummar Rao changed his name from Raj Kumar Yadav.

11. And Kartik Aaryan’s full name is Kartik Aaryan Tiwari.

12. Also, Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia Advani, and she is professionally known as Kiara. She changed her name at the time of her debut upon Salman Khan’s suggestion.

13. Shah Rukh Khan once said he wanted to be a porn star, taking inspiration from Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before becoming a Hollywood superstar.

14. Anil Kapoor’s family initially used to live in Raj Kapoor’s garage, later shifting to an apartment in one of Mumbai’s middle-class suburbs.

