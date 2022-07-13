Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed 22 years in the film industry. Bebo started her career when she was just 20 years old. She debuted in Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan. Since then, Bebo has been winning hearts on screen with her performances. But apart from her performance, what really sets Kareena Kapoor Khan apart is her personality which often shines through in her interviews. She is known for being assertive, candid, and for always speaking her mind.



We compiled a list of 11 iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan moments from her interviews that really sets her apart.



1. When she set the record straight about her rivals.

Back in 2007 , Kareena was asked who she considers her rival in the film industry. She stated how she does not believe in competition and that the only actress she has liked from her generation is Rani Mukherjee. The interviewer prodded further and told her that Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu are "breathing down her neck". To which Kareena candidly replied, "I only consider Rani to be an actress."

2. When Kareena was just like all of us and said how she absolutely loves Shah Rukh Khan.



Before the release of Refugee , Kareena was asked about SRK. She said,

There is something about Shah Rukh that is amazing. He has that very 'boy next door' appeal which makes every girl want to take him home to her parents. His performances touch me.

3. When Kareena spoke about nepotism.





It is a well-known fact that Kareena comes from the most successful family in Bollywood - the Kapoors. In an interview with Barkha Dutt , she spoke about nepotism in the film industry.

4. When she said she is nothing like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.



When Simi Grewal asked Bebo, in 2002, how much like Poo is she in real life. This is what she had to say.

5. When she dropped some truth bombs about education in the Kapoor family.



In the 2002 Simi Grewal interview , it was revealed that Kareena had gone to Harvard for a summer course. That was a huge deal for the Kapoor clan.

6. When she took a funny dig at Saif Ali Khan.



Speaking to Vogue , Kareena said,

Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I've told him, in your sixties, that's not happening.

- Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vogue

7. When she got real about the struggles of being a mother.

Bebo has two kids - Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi.



I would not have managed working without the help that I have. I am not a robot or a super mom and there’s no crown for being the best mother in the world. Every mother’s journey is different; you want to work, you need help, there is nothing wrong with it.

8. When she was her most unfiltered version of herself on Koffee With Karan.



9. When Kareena asked why Priyanka Chopra speaks with an accent.



Koffee With Karan?

How can one forget that iconic episode of

10. When she set the record straight about Taimur dolls.

Yes, they used to be a thing. Kareena, clearly, loves her child a lot.



11. When she broke the silence about the trolling she received for her children's names.



Bebo replied in the most dignified and graceful manner.

There are two sides to a coin. So, it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.

Truly, there is no one like Bebo!

