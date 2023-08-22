A lot of people think that in order to make it big in Bollywood, you need to have parents or relatives who are actors in the film industry. But contrary to popular belief, there are many outstanding actors who have carved a niche for themselves without any of their parents being related to the industry. Their work spoke for them and they shone.

A lot of times there’s mystery behind what their parents do and what their family background really is. Let’s unravel the mystery and take a look at the full family background of these 15 Bollywood actors who prospered and how. Read on.

1. Kiara Advani

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was born to Jagdeep Advani, a Sindhi Hindu businessman. Her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, was a teacher. Genevieve’s father hailed from Lucknow and he was a Muslim, while her mother had a diverse lineage, which included Scottish, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish roots. Her younger brother, Mishaal, is a musician.

2. Sidharth Malhotra

Before acting, Sidharth was a common face on the ramp. He was born in a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Sunil Malhotra, was a former captain in the Merchant Navy. And his mother, Rimma, is a homemaker. He has an older brother who is an investment banker.

3. Parineeti Chopra

While Priyanka Chopra is Parineeti’s cousin, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor had no other connections in the film industry. Her father, Pawan Chopra, is a businessman and a supplier to the Indian Army at the Ambala Cantonment in Haryana while her mother, Reena, is an artist. She has two brothers- Shivang and Sahaj.

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon marked her Bollywood debut in Heropanti along with Tiger Shroff. The engineering graduate’s father, Rahul Sanon, is a Chartered Accountant. While her mother, Geeta Sanon, is an associate professor of physics at Delhi University. Her younger sister, Nupur, has followed Kriti’s path.

5. Rajkummar Rao

Known for his offbeat choice of characters in movies, Rajkummar Rao is a name to be reckoned with. Born in Haryana, Rajkummar’s father – Satyapal Yadav – was a government employee in the Haryana Revenue Department. His mother, Kamlesh Yadav, was a homemaker.

6. Ranveer Singh

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has been delivering hits and how. Ranveer Singh’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is a successful businessman. His mother, Anju Bhavnani, manages the family business. He also has an elder sister.

7. Pankaj Tripathi

Born in Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi is the youngest of his four siblings. His father was a farmer and a priest. The actor worked as a farmer with his father until he was in the 11th standard. His father passed away recently at the age of 98.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor and singer was born in Chandigarh. His father, P. Khurrana, was a renowned astrologer and politician. His mother, Poonam Khurrana, is a housewife. His younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer, music director, television host and a former cricketer who was the captain of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team.

9. Deepika Padukone

One of the most sought-after names in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone started as a sportsperson but later she moved to modelling and then, acting. Her father, Prakash Padukone, is a renowned former international badminton player. Her mother, Ujjala Padukone, worked in the travel industry as an agent. Deepika’s younger sister, Anisha, plays golf professionally.

10. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma dons many hats. She is an actress, a model, and even a producer. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 19 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is a retired Army officer. Her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. Her elder brother, Karnesh Sharma, has served in the Merchant Navy. He is now a producer and has produced films such as Bulbbul and Qala.

11. Tillotama Shome

Her performance in Lust Stories 2 was nothing short of phenomenal. Tillotama Shome made her debut in 2001 in Monsoon Wedding. She was born in Kolkata but she grew up all over India since her father, Anupam Shome, was with the Indian Air Force.

12. Radhika Apte

Born in Vellore, Radhika Apte had no connections with the Hindi film industry. Her parents worked as doctors at the Christian Medical College & Hospital, Vellore. Her father, Dr Charudutt Apte, is a neurosurgeon and the chairman of a hospital in Pune. When she moved to Pune, her interest in acting grew and she started acting in theatre productions.

13. John Abraham

One of the finest models of his times, John Abraham has come a long way. The actor made it big without any industry connections. His father, Abraham John, is an architect based in Kerala. His mother, Firoza Irani, is a homemaker.

14. Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant and there has been no turning back ever since. Both her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, were physicians in the Indian Army. Her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, is a producer.

15. Dia Mirza

Crowned as the Miss Asia Pacific International in the year 2000, Dia Mirza has carved a niche for herself. Her father, Frank Handrich, is a German graphics and industrial fair designer, architect, artist and interior designer based in Munich. While Dia’s mother, Deepa, is an interior designer and landscaper who also volunteers to help alcoholics and drug addicts. Her parents got divorced when she was four years old.

Just sheer hard work, talent, and perseverance has got these celebs where they are today.