Contrary to popular belief that shaadi matlab saat janmo ka saath, sometimes even marriages do run their course. But that doesn't mean one can’t have a second chance at their happily ever after. However, the the path to finding true love may not be as linear.

And, probably with the same belief, these Bollywood stars also decided to give love another chance and remarried.

1. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani, who recently tied the knot in an intimate but beautiful wedding, met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015. Soon after the couple was rumored to be dating, but they made their first public appearance when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Almost a decade after Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in 2004, the former married Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple share two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

3. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year, which was a second marriage for both of them. Dia was earlier married to Sahil Sangha until they parted ways in 2019.

4. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover was married twice before he met Bipasha. Both the actors then tied the knot in 2016.

5. Sanjay Dutt and Manyata

Dutt had been divorced twice when he met Manyata but he opened his heart to love again and in 2008, tied the knot with her. They have two kids.

6. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have been married for 37 years. But before meeting Shabana, Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani and they had two children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

7. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Kirron and Anupam, who knew each other since their theater days, found out they had fallen for each other when they were already married to other people.

8. Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni

Neelam Kothari was married to industrialist Rishi Sethia, while Samir Soni was married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar before they started seeing each other. The couple finally got hitched in 2011.

9. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak

Pankaj Kapur was married to actor Neelima Azeem, whom he met at NSD. However, their relationship lasted for five years. The former found love in Supriya Pathak and they tied the knot in 1988.

10. Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana

Before meeting Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane was married to Vijay Kenkare, a Marathi theater writer and director. Now, it has been more than two decades that the couple are together.

11. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi

Archana and Parmeet eloped and got married in 1992 after being in a live-in relationship for around four years. And this was a decade after the former walked out of her first marriage.

It is never too late for anything, especially love.