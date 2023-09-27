If there’s one Bollywood movie that perfectly blends sports and patriotism without coming across as too preachy, it is Chak De! India. Released in 2007, the movie has grown to be an important part of Indian pop culture. Shah Rukh Khan was the obvious star in the movie but the ones who actually carried the film on their backs were the women who played national Hockey players.

We recently came across a viral tweet on X (formerly, Twitter) where a user asked people to share their favourite Chak De! India team players. The tweet reads, “you can find out a lot about a person by asking them who was their favourite chak de india team member.” This tweet opened a bottle of nostalgia and prompted people to share their favourite characters.

Take a look at the tweet here.

you can find out a lot about a person by asking them who was their favourite chak de india team member pic.twitter.com/oDzJE5EAws — dish (@dishinterestedd) September 26, 2023

In case you need a refresher before we dive into the replies, here are the actors and the characters they played. Vidya Malvade played Vidya Sharma from Madhya Pradesh. Shilpa Shukla played Bindiya Naik from Maharashtra. Sagarika Ghatge played Preeti Sabarwal from Chandigarh. Chitrashi Rawat played Komal Chautala from Haryana. Anaitha Nair played Aliya Bose from West Bengal. Seema Azmi played Rani Dispotta from Jharkhand. Shubhi Mehta played Gunjan Lakhani from Andhra Pradesh. Tanya Abrol played Balbir Kaur from Punjab. Arya Menon played Gul Iqbal from Uttar Pradesh.

A lot of people said that Komal, Bindiya, Preeti, and Gunjan were their favourites. Let’s take a look at their responses below.

the moment nethra said "utna hi jitna punjabi aur bihari mein hai" i was a fan https://t.co/h0mRPI6FwF — nuktacheen (@oomairani) September 26, 2023

Komal and the captain, Vidya — Depression Barbie 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) September 26, 2023

why tf is no one saying Balbir like Balbir is the only right answer to this question !!!! https://t.co/UAJBmKoPzA — Hello Clitty (@Nashitanew) September 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

bindia naik — aashi 🫧 (@stfuaashi) September 26, 2023

preeti and vidya (because im nothing if not a teacher's fav) — molly (@guacamolz) September 26, 2023

Bindiya made me go weak in the knees 🙈



Komal and Balbir were so cute with their rivalry! Wanna ruffle their hair lol. — 🌈Poushali Bhadury পৌষালী ভাদুড়ী🏳️‍🌈she/her (@Saichukan) September 26, 2023

Now that I think about it, for me It would be Gunjan.



She was the sensible one even when her other 2 senior friends were horsing around she used to speak sensibly and tried to instill some sense in bindya naik . — Adil Husain (@Adil_Husain_) September 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Preeti Sabarwal🔥



Unable to take condescension from her fiance, she directs her mercurial temper towards her game. She's quiet, dogged & full of conviction 😍



She turns down the man who wouldn't think of her as an equal&doesn't consider her achievements worthy of celebration https://t.co/LBciVZ5P0Z — Summa Oruthi (@Summaoruthi) September 26, 2023

Vidya MF Sharma fighting her whole family to captain the Indian Hockey Team. And Aliya and Balbir. https://t.co/abHOR2AaOP — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) September 27, 2023

gul and komal but I would have let bindia naik break my legs 🫡 https://t.co/QUf9xHBcBg — shukhi • شمع (@bisc00t) September 27, 2023

Alia Bose favourite coz she was cool af but resonated personally more with Vidya, trying to balance everything with insane people pleasing streaks. https://t.co/rRM9ncukOx — Charminder (@canongill) September 26, 2023

These women were really the backbone of Chak De! India.

Also Read- 13 Years On, ‘Chak De! India’ Still Holds Magic As One Of Our Best Sports Films