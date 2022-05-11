Art emulates life, but what happens if fiction becomes reality?

Making Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi a reality, the Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala recently shared the news that he had cleared his Class 10 and Class 12 exams at 87 years of age.

Dasvi was a fictional story focusing on a politician who appeared for Class 10 exams in jail. Similar to Abhishek Bachchan's character in the movie, Chautala appeared for his Class 10 exams from the National Institute of Open School in 2017 while serving his 10-year sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail for his involvement in a teachers' recruitment scam.

Om Prakash Chautala took his Class 10 exams but was unable to complete the English paper. His Class 12 result had to be withheld by the Haryana School Education Board. He finally took the English exam in August and scored 88%.

Amidst the many wishes, Abhishek Bachchan himself congratulated him in a tweet.

Last year, the former chief minister sat for the Haryana Open Board's Class 12 exam. Authorities withheld the result after realising he had failed his Class 10 English exam. So to receive his Class 12 certificate, he had to clear his Class 10 and that's exactly what he did!

Indeed, age is just a number.