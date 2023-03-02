If you have been active on social media recently, you would have noticed people sharing the best, worst, underrated, and overrated works of many artists and actors. This Twitter trend has given us some gems of responses. While some are understandable and are unanimous choices (remember how bad Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam was), there are some responses which are totally controversial.

You have to read these responses and see what’s brewing on Twitter for yourself.

1. A.R. Rahman

It was tough for people to list A.R. Rahman‘s worst work. In my opinion, his worst work doesn’t exist.

Best – Roja (Since this is a tough one, I would select the first one because of its social and cultural impact at the time of its release).

Worst – Lingaa, Cobra, Heropanti

Underrated – Kochadaiyaan

Overrated – Jai Ho (Not an Album, But a song) — #Anish (@moviebeing) February 27, 2023

Worst- Jab tak hai jaan

Underrated- Jhootha hi sahi, Yuva, Raavan, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (good soundtrack flop af movie trope)

Overrated- Tamasha, Jodha Akhbar 🥲 https://t.co/RcA2oe1zoF — heretostalkpeople (@cottagecore101) February 28, 2023

Best – everything except these 5 albums below

Worst – Bigil , Sarkar , Lingaa , heropanti 2 , 2.O

Underrated – Dil bechara , Kochadaiyaan

Overrated – none imo. https://t.co/rqCKie67gF — Koushik (@kelasik05) February 27, 2023

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Some users stated how Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was Shah Rukh Khan’s overrated movie.

Shah Rukh Khan



Best Film – Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa



Worst Film – Ye Lamhe Judaai Ke



Underrated Film – Oh! Darling, Ye hai India



Overrated Film – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge — Pavan Jha (@p1j) February 25, 2023

Best Film – Chak De India

Worst Film – Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Underrated Film – Paheli

Overrated Film – No comments https://t.co/gDQfydl57d — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 26, 2023

Best: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Om Shanti Om

Worst: Dilwale

Underrated: Fan, Raees

Overrated: Several of his YRF movies tbh (except Rab ne Bana di Jodi, which was based), but especially Mohabbatein and Jab Tak Hain Jaan I think, that stuff was unbearable https://t.co/oT2FsZtxi1 — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) February 28, 2023

3. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh >>>

Best films – Sarfarosh

Worst film – Thugs

Underrated – Raakh

Overrated – Ghajini — K.Hari Kumar (@TheHariKumar) February 26, 2023

Best Film – PK and Dil Chahta Hai, closely followed by Dangal.



Worst Film – Ghajini (because you *cannot* plagiarise Memento. And worse, do it so badly)



Underrated Film – Sarfarosh



Overrated Film – Dhoom 3. https://t.co/V9kA2i5QAU — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 27, 2023

best: rang de basanti

worst: think the film is fine per se but his performance in dhobi ghat includes all his worst tendencies as an actor

underrated: talaash

overrated: 3 idiots https://t.co/mIcuQEojEh — baloo the cocaine bear (@MrNarci) February 27, 2023

4. Amitabh Bachchan

This one was a tough call.

Amitabh Bachchan



Best Film – Deewar / Anand



Worst Film – Insaniyat / Hum kisi se kam nahin



Underrated Film – Alaap / Parwana



Overrated Film – Black / Mohabbatein



Quote / Reply — Pavan Jha (@p1j) February 25, 2023

Worst Films : Sooryavansham, Mard, Mahaan, Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag.



Underrated Films : Manzil, Do Anjaane, Kaala Patthar



Overrated : Sarkar series, Bunty & Babli https://t.co/ZTGWnd5Hq8 — Sushant Taing (@aldous_orwell_) February 26, 2023

Best Film – Deewaar/Amar Akbar Anthony

Worst Film – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham*

Underrated Film – Saudagar/Kaala Patthar

Overrated Film – Suhaag/Black



* I am not qualified to comment on timeless classics like Boom/Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. They deserve professional movie critics. https://t.co/IaLzkOGSFt — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 26, 2023

5. Deepika Padukone

Piku takes the cake!

Best Film: Piku

Worst Film: Housefull

Underrated Film: Love Aaj Kal

Overrated Film: Padmavat https://t.co/7MwQZiFWMn — 🌟 (@riddlerambles) February 27, 2023

Best Film – Piku

Worst Film – Chandni Chowk to China

Underrated Film – Finding Fanny

Overrated Film – Ram Leela (I’m about to be killed sorry 🫣) https://t.co/nKDOHM3XF8 — midnight rain (@exultantdreamer) February 27, 2023

Best Film – Om Shanti Om, Piku

Worst Film – Chandni Chowk to China

Underrated Film – Finding Fanny

Overrated Film – Padmaavat https://t.co/yJHrl3VqZS — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) February 27, 2023

6. Ranbir Kapoor

People had strong opinions about Brahmastra.

Best Film : BARFI 🥲



Worst film : besharam … I mean … Why !!! Aisi kyaa majboori thi bhaaai 🤭



Underrated films : Tamaashaa , RocketSingh, Sanju



Overrated film : Brahmastra https://t.co/0dyTsEWvgw — Omi (@OmiiiZing) February 28, 2023

Worst: YJHD

Underrated: Jagga Jasoos

Overrated: wake up Sid. https://t.co/K50m0heHaL — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) February 27, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor



Best Film – YJHD/Wake up Sid/Barfi

Worst Film – Brahmastra

Underrated Film – Anjaana Anjaani

Overrated Film – Rockstar/Sanju



Quote Reply https://t.co/Sc0CKPy0aW — 𝘼𝙨𝙝-𝗐𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖾𝗋𝗇-&-𝙚𝙨 (@ashshanuferns) February 27, 2023

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

How can we forget her Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I?

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan



Best Film – HDDCS, Devdas,Jodhaa Akbar, Chokher Bali, Raincoat, Guru, Endhiran, PS1

Worst Film – Albela, Fanney Khan, Jeans.

Underrated Film – Shabd, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Hamara Dil Apke Pass Hai.

Overrated Film – Dhoom-2 — Sultan Mahmud (@MahmudSultan02) February 27, 2023

Best Film – Devdas

Worst Film – Action Replay

Underrated Film – Guzaarish, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Overrated Film – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil https://t.co/1i0ADH3Q5K — мя.ρяαтz💫 (@i_Prathit) February 27, 2023

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan



Best Film – Joodha Akbar, Raincoat, Guzaarish, HDDCS

Worst Film – Albela

Underrated Film – Raincoat, Guzaarish

Overrated Film – Mohabbatein



Quote Reply https://t.co/Te3ljvxMZs — Madboy (@cagnibha) February 27, 2023

8. Salman Khan

People loved him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Best Movie – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (no doubt)

Worst Film – Radhe

Underrated – Hello Brother (i know some will not agree with me but i like that movie)

Overrated movie – Wanted — Shadaan (@ShadaanAlam3) February 26, 2023

Worst : Race 3/ Hello Brother

Underrated : Bodyguard

Overrated : Ready — Munish Goel (@munishgoel84) February 27, 2023

Best film: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Worst film: Bodyguard

Underrated film: Khamoshi The Musical

Overrated film: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam https://t.co/dL5Be9j9f6 — Aleksandra (@oila2015) February 26, 2023

9. Shahid Kapoor

The less is said about Shaandaar, the better.

Shahid Kapoor :



Best Film – Jab We Met

Worst Film – Shaandaar

Underrated Film – Dil Bole Hadippa

Overrated Film – Kabir Singh — 𝓜𝓻𝓼 𝓚𝓱𝓪𝓷 ♏ (@RoshiniSRK) February 26, 2023

Worst- Fida

Underrated – Vaah Life Ho To Aisi

Overrated- Kabir Singh — RHYTHM (@Rhythm7t) February 26, 2023

Shahid Kapoor :



Best Film – Haider Kaminey Kabir Singh

Worst Film – Shaandaar Rangoon

Underrated Film – Badmaash Company

Overrated Film -Milenge Milenge Chance pe Dance



Quote Reply#ShahidKapoor https://t.co/FV5B8H93l6 — Hamza Gayas Khan (@DrxHamzakhan) February 26, 2023

10. Akshay Kumar

You cannot imagine Hera Pheri without Akshay Kumar.

Best Film – Namaste Londan, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya

Worst Film – Prithviraj

Underrated Film -Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Overrated Film – DTPH — Bollyprem (@KadwaSaach) February 27, 2023

Worst flim:-prithviraj

Overated:-laxmii

Underated:-padman,Gold — bhavin rao Akkians (BHOPAL) (@BHOPALI_AKKIAN) February 26, 2023

Akshay Kumar



Best Film – Airlift, Hera pheri, Baby

Worst Film – Laxmii, Prithviraj, Housefull 4

Underrated Film – Patiala House, Khatta Meetha and many many more

Overrated Film – Housefull 3, 4 https://t.co/x57p14ztS0 — Dhruv (@idhruvrathore) February 27, 2023

What other works would you add to this list?