The movie industry saw a massive dip due to the pandemic, but when the restrictions were lifted, they came back in, and they came back strong. 2022 was the year that marked the return of audiences to the theatres, and here are some of the best Indian movies of 2022 that people thoroughly loved.

1. RRR | IMDb Rating – 8

There must be some reason that Rajamouli’s RRR ranked above Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in Rolling Stone’s Best Movies of 2022 list, isn’t it? Well, you’d know the reason if you watched the movie, and if you didn’t then this should give you a reason to give it a watch.

screengrab

2. Drishyam 2 | IMDb Rating – 8.7

There are very few sequels that don’t disappoint, and Drishyam 2 definitely is one for the win. It was entertainment packed from the start till the very end. If you thought you’d know what’s gonna happen, you’d be wrong, and if you are completely clueless about what’s gonna happen in the end, then you didn’t pay attention. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should definitely give it a watch!

koimoi

3. KGF Chapter 2 | IMDb Rating – 8.4

KGF Chapter 1 was a big hit, but KGF Chapter 2 was a bigger hit. Fans were waiting for the movie for a long time and when they finally got to watch it, they devoured it. This was clearly reflected in its global earnings of ₹1,200 crores.

koimoi

4. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 | IMDb Rating – 7.9

Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya, do you really need more reasons? Well, if you do then also this movie has got you covered. Based on the Chola Dynasty, this first instalment in the two-part series is a high-voltage drama and got other big names like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, etc.

filmfare

5. Kantara | IMDb Rating – 8.8

With splendid storytelling, Kantara is a visual delight. Set in three different timelines, it will surely make you appreciate nature. Action, thrill, faith and mythology, Kantara has it all. It was widely loved by audiences and critics alike and earned ₹170 crores at the box office.

91 mobiles

6. A Thursday | IMDb Rating – 7.7

A Thursday wasn’t released on the big screens but was available at the comfort of our home. Released on Disney+Hotstar, A Thursday is a thriller which takes us on a journey to find out why a school teacher (Yami Gautam) takes her students hostage, making it a good weekend watch.

IMDb

7. Major | IMDb Rating – 8.2

Another OTT film, Major was released on Netflix. It is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. The first half of the movie is a build-up and seems like a love story but the second half gets heavy with the story of 26/11. Give it a watch!

TOI

8. 777 Charlie | IMDb Rating – 8.9

777 Charlie is, at the very least, an emotional rollercoaster. The writing of the film is flawless and will surely make you cry. It’s the embodiment of how dogs are men’s best friends and are a glimpse of hope amid the darkness. A must, must-watch.

The Indian Express

9. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | IMDb Rating – 8.8

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Indian Space Research Organization scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for being a spy and arrested in 1994. Though he is free now, he is still fighting for justice against the officials who falsely implicated him. It is R. Madhavan’s directorial debut, who is also acting as the lead.

India TV News

10. Vikram | IMDb Rating – 8.4

Vikram is a high-octane action-thriller. It tells the story of a special investigator assigned a case of serial killings, who soon realises that his findings with result in war and bloodshed. Packed with brilliant performances, Vikram is a movie for the masses. Its global earnings were between ₹400 crores and ₹500 crores, making it the second highest-grossing Tamil film.

News 18

11. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva | IMDb Rating – 5.6

Okay, I agree, the dialogues were a bit meh! ruining the whole experience of the movie but broooo the VFX!!! Brahmastra deserves to be on the best movies of 2022 list just for the VFX. Also, it was the first part of the series, and we all know pilots are rarely out-of-this-world entertaining. It was a positive step towards creating India’s very own multiverse of madness. So, here is Brahmastra Part One as an honorable mention on this list.

IGN India

Did we miss any of your favourites from this year? Let us know in the comments below!