This week gave many employees the chance to take Monday off and go on a long weekend holiday. Some employees put in extremely strange reasons to get their leave requests approved while others kept it honest and crisp. While some managers approved their leave requests, many could not get their requests approved.

On that note, we found a Reddit thread on the Ask Reddit community where managers shared the best and the worst reasons employees have stated to get off work. Some of their answers are hilarious. Read the 13 best responses here.

1. “When I was managing a fast food restaurant, this one guy told me that he needs to go home early. I asked him why and he said because RAW (wrestling) was on tonight. He explained to me who was fighting and then told me the story of why they were fighting using quotes and sound effects. He was 43.” – Ghost3741

2. “I was working in tech in California. I came in one day and my boss told me that a coworker won’t be coming in any more. I asked why and he said because of the nuclear power leak in Japan. After the earthquake, she was fearful of radiation coming overseas, so in urgency, she jumped on a plane and went to the east coast for safety.” – sn00kie

3. “I had a girl who had previously been doing an excellent job not show up one day. The next day she came in and said she had decided to become a Rastafarian and needed to go get dreads.” – beerandmastiffs

4. “Years ago, I had someone call in and tell me that they couldn’t come to work this week because they were grounded (they were 25 years old at the time). I told them that this wasn’t an acceptable excuse and that they would be expected to work their scheduled shifts. So he put his mom on the phone and we had a nice long chat. He did live at home and she was grounding him and said if we couldn’t respect her parenting decisions then he’d quit.” – smedynski

5. “I had an employee tell me he had to go home because he had an abscess (swelling) on his gum. Curiously, I asked if he could show me. He had a fat chaw in his lip and claimed that was the abscess. I literally face palmed.” – thebarroomhero

6. “I had a guy call in because ‘the weather is too nice and I don’t want to stop drinking’.” – IWantAPuppyArmy

7. “I don’t know if the excuse was real or not (I assume it was because I never saw him again) but when I called an employee because he was a no-show for his shift, either a housemate or family member told me that the employee couldn’t come into work because he was in jail.” – floatingninja

8. “The best was – ‘I just bought a monkey and he’s suffering from separation anxiety every time I leave the house.’ This person actually followed up the next day with pictures of her monkey.” – Fantago

9. “My manager told me that at his old store, this new guy called in and was like ‘Guys my iPod broke. Y’all don’t understand. If I have to go without my music, Imma go nuts. Y’all don’t get it. I’m serious. This ain’t funny.’ The great thing is, the store we work at fixes cell phones and iPods and the like.” – fizyplankton

10. “I was a supervisor of an early shift and the oldest guy strolled in a half hour late. All he said was ‘Sorry boss. The wife was horny and I couldn’t pass it up!’ Everyone loved that guy so we obviously let it slide.” – BoboLuck

11. “I had a guy call in sick because his girlfriend stayed over but his dog didn’t like her so he didn’t want to leave them alone together.” – Anonymous

12. “I used to be a retail store manager. I had one of my most reliable employees call out one morning. When I asked her why, she said her boyfriend had been cheating and she had to get tested for STDs. I felt so bad, she was a really nice girl. She finally kicked him out after that.” – 1musicmomma

13. “One of my lifeguards couldn’t come to work because he couldn’t find his sunglasses.” – usernamebrainfreeze

Some of the reasons are truly out of the box.

