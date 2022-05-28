When a scene is compelling and distinctive, it lingers with you long after you leave the theater, sometimes for years. These mesmerising scenes could depict tragic aspects of life, great joy, or simply ordinary moments caught so vividly.

Whatever it may be, if any on-screen scene gives you goosebumps every time you watch it, you know the creator has accomplished something remarkable.

And, over the years, Bollywood has given us myriad such moments, of which we have handpicked a few that will go down in cinematic history.

1. In the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, when every girl contributes a line or two to the letter Gangu is penning.

2. When Laila follows Arjun's car to kiss him final goodbye and profess her love in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

3. When Veer and Zaara finally meet after 22 years of separation in an emotional reunion in the movie Veer-Zaara.

4. The heartbreaking scene in Rang De Basanti in which the gang and Ajay's mother are watching his last rites.

5. When Deepak is spilling his grief while drunk and asks his friends why his pain isn't going away in Masaan.

6. In the film Chak De! India, when Kabir Khan sees his long-awaited dream come true, as the Indian flag is raised following the team's victory.

7. When Veera exposes her abuser in front of her entire family in the movie Highway.

8. In the film Lakshya, when Karan finally makes it to the peak, where he plants the Indian flag and shoots a flare.

9. When Rohan finally escapes the grips of his vile father, Bhairav, both literally and symbolically in Udaan.

10. When women are shown performing Jauhar rituals in a frightening sequence from Padmaavat, while a few others throw burning embers at Khilji.

11. In the film Devdas, when Paro frantically rushes out of the mansion, hoping to get a glance of Devdas for one final time.

12. When Mohan buys a glass of water from a boy at the train station and catches a glimpse of reality in the film Swades.

13. When Neerja's mother gives a moving tribute on the one-year death anniversary of her heroic daughter in the film Neerja.

14. In the film Airlift, when the evacuees finally see the Indian flag flying at the airport and sigh with relief.

