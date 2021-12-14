79th Annual Golden Globe Awards recently released its nomination list in order to celebrate the best actors, movies and series. If you have been looking for some gripping movies and television shows, we have curated a list of some nominations for you. Ready? Let's roll!

1. Only Murders In The Building – Disney+Hotstar

This ten-episode mystery-comedy television series follows three strangers, who share a great obsession with true-crime podcast and suddenly find themselves caught up in a big crime. The show has been nominated for Best Television Series and Best Television Actor (Steve Martin and Martin Short).

2. Reservation Dogs – Disney+Hotstar

This comedy-drama television series revolves around four indigenous teenagers, who spend their daytime committing crimes, trying to move out of their state. The show has been nominated for Best Television Series.

3. Squid Game – Netflix

This survival drama television series focuses on a game contest where 456 contestants, all of whom are in great financial debt, risk their lives in order to play a couple of dangerous children's games to win ₩45.6 billion. The show has been nominated for Best Television Series, Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series (Lee Jung-Jae) and Best Supporting Actor (O Yeong-Su).

4. WandaVision – Disney+Hotstar

Based on Marvel Comics starring the characters Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, the show centres on the newlywed couple who move into a new town in a black-and-white 1950s setting. The show has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television (Paul Bettany) and Best Performance By An Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television (Elizabeth Olsen).

5. Maid – Netflix

Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay And A Mother's Will To Survive, this limited miniseries follows a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and struggles to provide for her only daughter. The show has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television (Margaret Qualley), Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television and Best Supporting Actress, Television (Andie MacDowell).

6. Mare Of Easttown - Disney+Hotstar

This crime drama limited series revolves around a detective who investigates the murder of a teenage mother while keeping her own life from falling apart. The show has been nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television and Best Performance By An Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television (Kate Winslet).

7. Cruella - Disney+Hotstar

Based on a character from Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred And One Dalmatians, this crime comedy focuses on a young aspiring fashion designer who goes on and becomes a notorious and dangerous criminal. The movie has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy (Emma Stone).

8. The Serpent – Netflix

Set in the mid-1970s, this eight-part limited drama series centres on an infamous serial killer, Charles Sobhraj, who drugs and robs young travellers. The show has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television (Tahar Rahim).

9. Tick, Tick… Boom! – Netflix

Based on Jonathan Larson’s stage musical under the same title, this biographical musical drama follows a talented young theatre composer who navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist. The movie has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy (Andrew Garfield) and Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy.

10. The White Lotus – Disney+Hotstar

This satirical comedy-drama television series revolves around a tropical resort that exploits its numerous guests and employees over the span of one week. The show has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Television (Jennifer Coolidge).

11. Succession - Disney+Hotstar

This satirical black comedy-drama focuses on a family who fight for the ownership of their media and entertainment company after their father steps down from the company. The show has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series, Drama (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), Best Television Series, Drama, Best Supporting Actor, Television (Kieran Culkin) and Best Supporting Actress, Television (Sarah Snook).

12. Dune – Theatres

Adapted by Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, this epic science fiction movie focuses on a man who is entrusted with safeguarding one of the most valuable and vital elements in the entire galaxy. The movie has been nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture (Denis Villeneuve), Best Original Score, Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture, Drama.

13. House Of Gucci – Theatres

Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour And Greed, this biographical crime drama centres on the true story of the family behind the iconic fashion empire. The movie has been nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama (Lady Gaga).

You can see the entire list of nominations here.

What are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn and binge-watch it right away!