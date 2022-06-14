When it comes down to our film industry, there's no dearth of senseless movies that make us cringe. But then, there are also some cringy movies that are almost brilliant. Even though these movies have terrible ratings, we all have secretly watched (and loved) them.

And today, to finally accept our embarrassment, we have prepared a list of movies we all claim to hate but secretly love. You ready? Scroll down!

1. Mela

Alright, I know that this movie had over-the-top acting and some fascinating characters but it also gave us a truckload of childhood memories (remember dekho 2000 zamaana aa gaya and roooooopa?) Oh come on, just accept already that you love watching this movie!

2. Soldier

How can we make a list of the movies we love and exclude this gem? From the brilliant background score to the goosebumps-worthy plotline, the movie was one of our favourites in our childhood. However, it was Lord Bobby's all-black dapper look and his beautiful curls that made it a cult for me. Well, you might be cool, but you’ll never be as cool as Lord Bobby in this movie.

3. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

I know, I know. The movie had an overdose of over-acting and animated animals, not to forget that it showcased the beautiful backdrops of New Zealand as Sunder Nagar. *sigh* Still, we love watching it (secretly).

4. Himmatwala

No, the movie was neither oh-so-hilarious nor phenomenal. But, we still watch it over and over again for its laughable song sequences. This movie is the perfect way to test your patience and your threshold for annoyance. Yet, we love it.

5. Taarzan: The Wonder Car

An intellectual scientist who dies and gets reincarnated as a supercar. Yeah, a supercar. With a plotline like that, this movie naturally made a home in our hearts. Even though the movie had shoddy visual effects, terrible car chase scenes and humorous evil characters, we loved every bit of this movie as kids (who are we kidding, we love it as adults too). Well, haters gonna hate!

6. Dhadkan

Anjaliiiiiiiii, tumhe yeh movie pasand na ho aisa ho nahi sakta aur tum yeh movie baar baar na dekho aisa hum hone nahi denge!

7. Good Boy Bad Boy

With Tusshar Kapoor's acting skills and a very weird storyline, this movie is actually impossible to watch in one go. However, it doesn't stop us from loving this one-of-a-kind movie. This gem will make you laugh. and cry. or both at the same time.

8. Karzzzz

No, it's not a typo, the movie actually has the four Zs in the title. Neither is it romantic nor is it worth watching but do we still watch it, anyway. When Himesh Reshammiya is in the lead role, you know the movie is going to be something you hate yet love it somehow.

9. Suryavanshi

Long before bhai tried his hand in action, he starred in a movie based on reincarnation (see what I did there?) His blonde wig and beard along with his offbeat clothes will instantly remind you of the God of Thunder, Thor. And, that's exactly why we love this movie.

10. Prem Aggan

Kyuki humein yeh haseen dard pasand hain! This quite forgettable movie became extremely relevant, all over again and we have to thank Pretentious Movie Reviews for that. From the dialogues to the jokes and characters, everything about this movie would make you laugh your guts out. Interestingly, Fardeen Khan also bagged the best debut award for this disastrous movie. Why do we still watch it?

Okay, you know that you secretly love these movies, don't you?