Gullak is back with its third season to tickle the funny bone. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, the series is a TVF creation, directed by Palash Vaswani. And, now that the trailer of the third season is out, we're excited to see what's in store this time.

With anecdotes of the family and some sweet moments, Gullak Season 3 is a bit of everything. The Mishra family is finally excited about Annu getting a job, but this excitement fades after Santosh's suspension, because of the politics involved at work. This hints that the season will be a roller coaster ride for the family.

One thing that's clear from the trailer is the fact, that no matter what, Mishra family will still give us reasons for a good chuckle. The story seems just as relatable as the other two seasons and we love that about the series.

We are waiting for the realistic tales and the funny remarks that make the show a heart-warming and light watch.

Watch the trailer here:

The series will stream on SonyLIV from April 7.