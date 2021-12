There’s no doubt that the Harry Potter franchise has given us countless gems over the years. With gripping storylines and relatable characters, we cannot thank this franchise enough for giving us some beautiful memories of our childhood.

On the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie of the franchise, HBO Max and Warner Bros are coming up with a new reunion special featuring our favourite starcast once again.

To relive their journey once again, here’s how our favourite wizards looked then, vs how they look now in the reunion trailer.

1. Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter

2. Emma Watson AKA Hermione Granger

3. Rupert Grint AKA Ron Weasley

4. Mark Williams AKA Arthur Weasley

5. Bonnie Wright AKA Ginny Weasley

6. James & Oliver Phelps AKA Fred & George Weasley

7. Tom Felton AKA Draco Malfoy

8. Matthew Lewis AKA Neville Longbottom

9. Alfred Enoch AKA Dean Thomas

10. Ralph Fiennes AKA Lord Voldemort

11. Helena Bonham Carter AKA Bellatrix Lestrange

12. Gary Oldman AKA Sirius Black

It has been 20 long years. Time just flies, right?