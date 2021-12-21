We all remember how HBO Max dropped the teaser of Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts earlier this month and we just couldn’t keep calm.

On the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie of the franchise, we will witness the iconic trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger once again.

The trailer, shared by the official account of Harry Potter Film, showcased the entire cast reminiscing about filming the movie series by visiting the iconic places from the movie.

From Platform 9 3/4 to Hogwarts’ Great Hall, which features as the backdrop for the actors' reunion, the trailer took every Potterhead back to their childhood days.

The trailer starts with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) who is seen walking in a deserted Diagon Alley. He then reunites with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) in Hogwarts.

Emma Watson is also seen hugging Tom Felton, who portrays the character of Draco Malfoy in the movie.

In the end, Rupert Grint closes the trailer by saying, “We are family, we will always be part of each other’s life.”

You can watch the entire trailer here:

The reunion is slated to release on January 1st, 2022.

Note: all the images are taken from the clip.