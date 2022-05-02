Heropanti 2 was released a few days ago. So if you have already watched it, well, I don't know what to say. You should probably pay some professional to hear you out. If you haven't, well, I am trying to make sure you don't have to face the same consequences as the ones who have.

1. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it makes Student Of The Year 2 look like Dead Poets Society.

2. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it made people who have only read Harry Potter finally read another book.

3. Heropanti 2 is so bad, that people preferred to watch an Ajay Devgn movie in the 45-degree Celcius heat.

4. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it will be on a streaming service within a week.

5. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Ajay Devgn wished it wasn't in Hindi.

6. Heropanti 2 is so bad, this article has a better arc than it.

7. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it probably made Karan Johar rethink his stance on nepotism.

8. Heropanti 2 is so bad, even Taran Adarsh had to stop and think before typing 4/5.

9. Heropanti 2 is so bad, CSK would buy it at an IPL auction.

10. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Vidyut Jamwal wished he had starred in it.

11. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Akshay Kumar didn't even pop up during the interval to sell nationalist tiles.

12. Heropanti 2 is so bad, our comment section will look like the YouTube comment section for Coke Studio.

13. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it made Jackie Shroff realise naming your kid Tiger is a stupid f***ing idea.

14. Heropanti 2 is so bad, the only people who watched it were actually in theatres hoping to catch the new Dr Strange trailer.

15. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Vivek Agnihotri thinks it's based on a true story.

16. Heropanti 2 is so bad, your crush wants to sleep with it.

17. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it makes real life US soldiers look like US soldiers in Hollywood movies.

18. Heropanti 2 is so bad, traffic cops took Rs 500 and let it go.

19. Heropanti 2 is so bad, HRs think it would be great to have a screening at your office.

20. Heropanti 2 is so bad, you think you can fix him.

Wait, does this article make it seem like it's so bad that's it good? Because it's really not. It's just bad.