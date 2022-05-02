Heropanti 2 was released a few days ago. So if you have already watched it, well, I don't know what to say. You should probably pay some professional to hear you out. If you haven't, well, I am trying to make sure you don't have to face the same consequences as the ones who have. 

Heropanti 2

1. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it makes Student Of The Year 2 look like Dead Poets Society

Heropanti 2
Source: The Week

2. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it made people who have only read Harry Potter finally read another book.  

Harry potter books
Source: NPR

3. Heropanti 2 is so bad, that people preferred to watch an Ajay Devgn movie in the 45-degree Celcius heat. 

Runway 34
Source: Hindustan Times

4. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it will be on a streaming service within a week. 

That's just true
Source: Giphy

5. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Ajay Devgn wished it wasn't in Hindi. 

Bolo zubaan kesari
Source: Indian Meme Template

6. Heropanti 2 is so bad, this article has a better arc than it. 

Heropanti 2
Source: Tenor

7. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it probably made Karan Johar rethink his stance on nepotism. 

Karan Johar
Source: ABP Live

8. Heropanti 2 is so bad, even Taran Adarsh had to stop and think before typing 4/5. 

If you know you know
Source: GFYcat

9. Heropanti 2 is so bad, CSK would buy it at an IPL auction. 

Dhoni crying
Source: Crictracker

10. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Vidyut Jamwal wished he had starred in it. 

Vidyut Jamwal
Source: NDTV

11. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Akshay Kumar didn't even pop up during the interval to sell nationalist tiles.

Akshay Kumar Kajaria Tiles
Source: Economic Times

12. Heropanti 2 is so bad, our comment section will look like the YouTube comment section for Coke Studio. 

We are in this together
Source: Tenor

13. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it made Jackie Shroff realise naming your kid Tiger is a stupid f***ing idea. 

Jackie shroff gif
Source: Rediff

14. Heropanti 2 is so bad, the only people who watched it were actually in theatres hoping to catch the new Dr Strange trailer. 

Dr Strange in the multiverse of madness
Source: Marvel

15. Heropanti 2 is so bad, Vivek Agnihotri thinks it's based on a true story. 

Deadpool 4th wall break gif
Source: Make a Gif

16. Heropanti 2 is so bad, your crush wants to sleep with it. 

Dard-e-disco
Source: Pinterest

17. Heropanti 2 is so bad, it makes real life US soldiers look like US soldiers in Hollywood movies.

Playing with fire gif
Source: Giphy

18. Heropanti 2 is so bad, traffic cops took Rs 500 and let it go. 

Karte sab hain, 3 idiots meme
Source: Meme Generator

19. Heropanti 2 is so bad, HRs think it would be great to have a screening at your office. 

Human resources gif
Source: Tenor

20. Heropanti 2 is so bad, you think you can fix him. 

i can fix him
Source: Know your meme

Wait, does this article make it seem like it's so bad that's it good? Because it's really not. It's just bad. 