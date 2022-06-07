The Hindi movie industry and its obsession with remakes/adaptations is unhealthy sometimes, because it doesn't just reflect the lack of new ideas but also ruins the charm of originals we love so much. Here, we look at some Hindi classics that should never be remade (or should not have been). Also leaving you with songs/scenes from these films for some good nostalgia.

1. Anand

Anand is already being remade so that's not so good, right? The new version may just be good, who knows? But still, there was no need for it because the original worked like a charm. It always has and it always will.

2. Umrao Jaan

This one has already been remade and we see how it can be tempting to come up with another version of it, but no, please no. Even Aishwarya Rai's endless charm couldn't save the remake, for God's sake. Rekha, as Umrao Jaan, has done such an impactful job, it should be left as is.

3. Silsila

Honestly, I am surprised no one has tried to remake Silsila till now, but let me not plant ideas. The music of the original, the cast, the locations - it is everything combined and if we want to watch that story as a movie, the 1981 version is still what we'd go for.

4. Andaz Apna Apna

There are rumours that the film will be remade and Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will be a part of the cast. There is no confirmation, yet, and we hope it stays that way. Don't get us wrong, we love both of these actors, but AAA should not be touched. It's way too special.

5. The Lunchbox

I'd take it personally if The Lunchbox gets remade because of the stellar work the cast has done in the original. No matter how good the remake is, we should not touch the original. It's too pure. Also, it's something to remember Irrfan by, there can only be one Saajan Fernandes and it will always be him.

6. Rangeela

Ram Gopal Varma does not hit the mark with his comments very often now, but he was right when he said that the original was near-perfect and that he wouldn't make it again. Thank you, sir.

7. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

No, just no. Apparently, there have been talks to turn the movie into an OTT series but do we need one, really? What Shah Rukh Khan did all those years ago, that magic, it was a one-time thing, and just...no.

8. Kaun?

It is one of the best thrillers ever made in India, and we feel that a remake would spoil all the fun. Because first of all, we know what happens, and even if the ending was to be changed, who will be able to do what Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee had done in the original? (The latter has said that he won't star in the remake if it were to be made.)

9. Dil Se...

While we could use a sensible movie on the sadness and futility of violence, Dil Se... has a permanent place in our hearts and it is tough to imagine anyone else playing the lead roles except Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan.

10. Sadma

A remake itself, of the 1982 Tamil movie Moondram Pirai, Sadma is one movie I don't think I can ever watch without crying. It will just not happen. And if the original still makes people feel this way, it's best that it is left alone.

Needless to say, there are many more movies that can be added to the list. We have got what we wanted, no remakes, please.