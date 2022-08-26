You know how obsessed desis are with drawing comparisons, right? Think of a newborn, the moment he takes his first breath, some papa-ke-bhai-ke-behen-ke-pati will declare that the infant resembles him.

Similarly, House Of Dragons, the sister series of Game Of Thrones is the new kid on the block and desis have rushed to make a correlation already.

So netizens have made a wild assumption that Paddy Considine AKA King Viserys Targaryen...

... looks like *drumrolls* Akshay Kumar.

Okay, so if is hard for you to digest then here's someone who has made a video with the two faces basically being the same.

Netizens are stunned by this startling similarity, and honestly, so are we.

Am I the only one who was is getting #AkshayKumar𓃵 Vibe while looking at King Viserys in #HouseoftheDragon Episode 1 ???@Luckyytweets — लेंडूक सिमुंस (@lenduksimoons) August 22, 2022

I bet I was not the only one who thinks Viserys I looks like Akshay Kumar.#TheHouseOfTheDragon #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/9LSqBBVfgc — Yash Gupta (@yashdotin) August 22, 2022

I didn’t knew that Akshay Kumar doing the role of Prince Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/GylSJiVUws — The Winter Guy ❄️ (@The_WinterGuy) August 22, 2022

viserys I looks like akshay kumar man 😭😭😭😭 — sammy 🫑 (@F4RRELLS) August 22, 2022

Who's this akshay kumar looking viserys Targaryen in HoTD ffs — Sunny (@ewyikesed) August 21, 2022

It's time to 'dracarys' everyone who plugs in Akshay Kumar in literally everything.