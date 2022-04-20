When the teaser for Brahmastra was released, we were all head over heels to finally get a date for the much-awaited movie.

I mean, after much delay and two lockdowns, when we caught the first glimpse of Alia essaying the role of Isha, we were all amazed.

Ayan Mukerji's passion project is a sci-fi flick slated to release on September 9, 2022. Keeping up with the hype, we tried to find out how much the ensemble cast of the film is paid.

Here we go:

1. Alia Bhatt: Rs. 10-12 crore

Alia will be portraying the female lead in Brahmastra. She is essaying the character of Isha alongside Shiva (Ranbir). The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 10-12 crore for the film.

2. Ranbir Kapoor: Rs 25-30 crore

The male lead of the film will be seen playing the role of Shiva. He is paid close to Rs 25-30 crore for Brahamastra.

3. Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 8-10 crore

If rumours are to be believed, Big B will play the role of Lord Brahma in the sci-fiction drama. He is paid around Rs 8-10 crore for the movie.

4. Mouni Roy: Rs 3 crore

Mouni Roy is playing the role of antagonist Damayanti in the film. The actor has charged around Rs 3 crore for her character.

5. Nagarjuna: Rs 9-11 crore

While we don't know much about Nagarjuna's role in the movie, as per reports, he will be playing an extensive role. The actor has charged around Rs 9-11 crore for this project.

6. Dimple Kapadia: Rs 1-2 crore

Dimple Kapadia will bless our screens yet again with Brahmastra. The actress will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. She has charged Rs 1-2 crore for this project.

How excited are you to watch Alia-Ranbir on your screens together?

