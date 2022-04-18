There are several leading pairs from Hindi movies who were declared a superhit and there are many others who failed to leave a mark on their audiences. Even though most of these pairs are at different places in their careers today, they are always remembered for their first movies together.

And today, we have listed down some of the most memorable leading pairs from Bollywood movies. Ready? Read on.

1. Ranbir Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Saawariya

desi drama. Kapoor and Ahuja marked their debut in 2007 with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial romantic drama. Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights, the movie was a commercial disaster. So much so, this movie is Bhansali's With the opulent sets and backdrops, the movie instantly transports its viewers to the English theatre. However, the storyline is meant purely for viewers who lovedrama. Kapoor and Ahuja marked their debut in 2007 with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial romantic drama. Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story, the movie was a commercial disaster. So much so, this movie is Bhansali's lowest-rated movie on IMDb.

2. Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor - Dhadak

There's no doubt that this romantic movie was one of the much-awaited movies back in the day. With a soulful title track and an interesting storyline that puts light on honour-killing, this movie made its place in the audience's hearts. This remake of the 2016 Marathi movie Sairat marked the debut of Khatter and Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this movie emerged as a commercial success.

3. Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

If you are a 90s kid, there's a high chance that you must have seen this romantic action movie multiple times. From a gripping storyline with massive plot twists to a brilliant starcast, this movie is still a favourite of several people, including us. Interestingly, this movie, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Roshan and Patel in 2000.

4. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Siddharth Malhotra - Student Of The Year

This coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, which gave us some serious college goals, also gave us three new actors: Bhatt, Dhawan and Malhotra. And, each of them has gone on to become superstars in their own right. This movie, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2012, is directed by Karan Johar.

5. Salman Khan & Bhagyashree Patwardhan Dasani - Maine Pyar Kiya

The movie, which popularized the idea of 'ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte', not only marked the acting debut of Khan and Dasani, but Sooraj Barjatya also marked his directorial debut with this movie. While Khan had debuted in a small supporting role in past, he got his first role as the lead in this movie. In fact, this romantic musical was the highest-grossing movie of the 1980s and was later dubbed into Spanish as Te Amo.

6. Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra - Ishaqzaade

Needless to mention, this is one of the best movies of tinsel town. With a raw and real storyline and a heartbreaking climax, this romantic action movie was a commercial success at the box office. This Habib Faisal directorial marked the debut of Kapoor and Chopra in the lead roles.

7. Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor Khan - Refugee

Are you truly a 90s kid if you didn't listen to the songs from this romantic drama on loop, back in the day? Inspired by Keki N Daruwalla's short story Love Across The Salt Desert, this movie marked the debut of Bachchan and Khan. Directed by JP Dutta, this movie was the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year.

8. Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Apart from an intense storyline, the movie also dished out a record-breaking background score. Khan and Chawla marked their debut in 1988 with this Mansoor Khan directorial intense revenge drama. Even though Khan had debuted in a small role in past, he got his first role as the lead in this movie. Needless to mention, it was just the stepping stone for both the actors as they went on and became superstars in their respective careers.

9. Harshvardhan Kapoor & Saiyami Kher - Mirzya

From beautiful songs to stunning visuals, this epic romantic fantasy movie, which marked the debut of Kapoor and Kher, is inspired by the Punjabi folklore of Mirza Sahiban. Even though the movie was directed by ace director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it was a box office bomb.

Which of these iconic debut leading pairs is your favourite movie?

Please note that all the pictures are taken from IMDb.