Actor Sonu Sood recently shared a video that landed him in a soup with the railway authorities and even his fans. The internet was not pleased with the actor’s actions. Some even asked him to be more careful with his actions. This comes as a first because the actor is always hailed by his fans for his philanthropy.

Sonu Sood took to his social media platforms to share a candid video of himself. The actor can be seen sitting at the door of a moving train. He holds on to the handles and peeks outside to enjoy the breeze from the moving train.

Some fans hailed him for finding happiness in the smallest of things, while others called this “stunt” dangerous. Things escalated when the video reached the railway authorities and they issued a warning.

Here’s what the railways said.

.@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all. — GRP Mumbai (@grpmumbai) December 14, 2022

The video has fetched over 621K likes and 2.9 million views on Instagram. On Twitter, the video has over 548.6K views. Here’s what netizens have to say about this video.

Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos!



If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger. — Anupam | अनुपम (@AnupamConnects) December 13, 2022

RPF says Hello pic.twitter.com/sbc7v0eoVi — Prashant Arora 🇮🇳 (@PrashantIRAS) December 13, 2022

This is illegal , Risky and sends out a wrong message. Recently lost a friend's brother who fell off AC coach door. https://t.co/V8VKsMSq15 — Vinod Lion | વિનોદ | வினோத் (@vinodfex) December 14, 2022

No one should ever encourage or glamourize footboard travel on trains! #IndianRailways #SafetyFirst https://t.co/JzGvD2Rlxx — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 13, 2022

Don't try this. One may hit OHE pole or signal or even fall down. https://t.co/n3lju6gt7b — J.Sanjay Kumar,IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) December 13, 2022

Chalte chalte aap upar pohch sakte hain.



Musafir banein, swargwasi nahin. https://t.co/k46OUisq0f — Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) December 13, 2022

The railways have issued multiple warnings, time and again, to forbid people from travelling and peeking out from the footboards of a moving train because it can be dangerous.