The last time she appeared on the silver screen was in 2018 where she just had a guest appearance in a song. Yet her fanbase stands stronger than ever. Recently, she was seen on her first magazine cover at the age of 68 and she blew everyone’s mind and also broke the internet. Frankly speaking, anything that she does breaks the internet; after all it is Rekha that we are talking about.

Rekha has been an icon throughout these years. She has been an inspiration to millions of women across the globe. Facing her fair share of hardships, trials, and tribulations, she rose to stardom and her fanbase is testimony of her hard work. But what sets Rekha apart is a certain sense of honesty and vulnerability she brings out in her interviews, along with her classic wit and charm.

We recently came across an old interview of Rekha from the 1980s. In the interview with Dr Shan Chandrasekar, Rekha spills all the beans about her life, her career, her alternative career, her spontaneous life, and also a contemporary from Bollywood. She exudes such elegance and brings out such vulnerable honesty that you can’t help but fall in love with her all over again.

1. When the interviewer asked her what would Rekha do if she had not been an actress, her answer proves that she was born to be in the film industry.

2. When Rekha kept it honest AF about where her priorities lie. Frankly, we miss such moments where celebrities are honest and not play by a PR playbook.

3. When she kept it clear about how much she wants her co-stars to be at ease around her.

4. Rekha, ma’am, your eyes are really kind and caring.

5. When Rekha spoke highly of her contemporary and showed us what camaraderie looks like.

The 16-minute interview clip from ATN Canada archives is available on ATN Canada’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full interview here:

The notable films of Rekha include Khubsoorat (1980), Umrao Jaan (1981), Silsila (1981), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), among others.

Creatives: Sawan Kumari