Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Soon after, it was announced that his son and daughter-in-law, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter, also tested positive.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Naturally, the information was reported in the news. However, pretty soon, Twitterati commented on the apparent 'Covid updates' on Amitabh Bachchan that media organizations were providing.

I really don’t want to know about pee and poop details of #AmitabhBachchan Please spare the viewers🙏 my sincere request pic.twitter.com/UtbfEuEwgL — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 14, 2020

Bachhan Family : We have mild symptoms of covid 19 and currently we are doing fine.



Media : pic.twitter.com/TYL3UkVmvx — Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 13, 2020

Also, many news channels apparently played on his film titles to further sensationalize headlines, and covered hawans, etc. conducted for the star's health as news.

Though certain reports have suggested that some of these stories could be fake, it still begs the question, did we really need minute-by-minute updates on his health? No.

At a time when Assam has been wrecked by devastating floods, Covid-19 cases are on a rise, Dalit farmers are being brutally beaten, and the economy is in a slump, should updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health be the most important news item?

That's why Nepal banned Indian news channel

Also amitabh ne subah nasta kiya :

Ppl of assam is fighting with flood which lost their homes n lands.. Animals died due to flood condition bt Indian national media busy with #SachinPailot #AmitabhBachchan. Where r u ppl @sardesairajdeep @rahulkanwal @BDUTT @RajatSharmaLive. — Dr. Tasmin Ahmed (@tasmin_ahmed) July 16, 2020

Waiting for upcoming big breaking news...

That which colour frock will #Aradhya wear on tomorrow morning?

Do really #AmitabhBachchan ji brush of his teeth in two times?

Keep it up #IndianMedia ...proud of you — ANAYA MALAKAR(Bong Girl) (@ANAYAMALAKAR1) July 13, 2020

It's one thing to report on a superstar's health, but quite another to turn it into the ONLY news worth covering.