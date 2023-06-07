Jackie Shroff, known for his cool demeanour, is one of those Bollywood celebrities who never shies away from speaking his mind. Now, an old video of Jackie Shroff has gone viral on social media and it brings a never seen side of the actor that has won over people’s hearts.

In the viral video, Jackie Shroff recounts his childhood and narrates how his mother had to sell her sarees and utensils to be able to afford his class 10 school fees. He adds how even though they lived in a small cramped household his family was always content with what they had.

Take a look at the video here.

I've seen his some of the interviews clips on Instagram, Jackie shroff has much more depth in thinking than it appears to be. pic.twitter.com/6SoFGxd45N — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 6, 2023

Jackie Shroff looked back at his life in his single-room house and added how living in that house was much better than living in the lavish house that he now has. The lavish house has walls which have created barriers.

His interview is full of depth and it hits you hard. It has fetched over 662K views and more than 10K likes. Netizens are moved by this interview. Here’s what they had to say about it.

If you understand Hindi, you will not regret watching this. Kya baat kardi aapne Jackie sir 🥺🥲 https://t.co/E6fEG8EMze — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) June 6, 2023

Jaggu Dada is Jaggu Dada for this reason!

A man of heart and good soul!

Much love and regards for you dear @bindasbhidu sir.

Would love to work with you some day! https://t.co/7X4mnF0Flo — Varun Sharma (@Varun12S) June 7, 2023

I played this video thinking it'll be another funny Jackie dada video but holy shit did that hit https://t.co/4QMiPdx1ro — asad (@asadhm8) June 6, 2023

Therapy is expensive. Listening to Jaggu Dada speak is free. https://t.co/4eKjqnWmwg — AD (@gooner_lens) June 6, 2023

Jackie dada has to be the most real person in Bollywood. Kbhi darte nhi hai. Jo bolna hai, vo bolte hai.



What a man 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/S5J3VnKY8x — Dani (@Iceman7__) June 6, 2023

Some may say it’s easy to say after you’ve earned that much.

But I truly believe “paise aane se deewarein banti hai aur nazdeekiyan khatam hoti hai”



Deep hai bheedu 🫡 https://t.co/6x7qcoMLjv — فحد (@ismesharif) June 6, 2023

I've seen his some of the interviews clips on Instagram, Jackie shroff has much more depth in thinking than it appears to be. https://t.co/AF9jL6SkRl — स्वामी सन्त आनन्द श्रेष्ठ (@santaswamy) June 7, 2023

Despite the earthiness in his speech, Jackie Shroff is very clear in his mind and speaks in a no-nonsense manner. https://t.co/1X3LUA0Btp — Prabuddha Chaudhuri (@prabuch) June 6, 2023

Jaggu Dada is a rare gem.

