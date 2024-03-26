Japanese animated movies, often referred to as anime, have captivated audiences around the world with their stunning visuals, compelling storytelling, and diverse range of themes. From epic fantasy adventures to intimate coming-of-age tales, anime cinema offers a rich tapestry of storytelling that transcends cultural boundaries and resonates with viewers of all ages.

In this article, we embark on a journey through the annals of anime history to explore 100 of the greatest best Japanese anime movies.

List of Japanese Animated Movies

1. Bubble (2022)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $509,309 in Japan

$509,309 in Japan Cast: Jun Shison, Riria Baba, Mamoru Miyano

Jun Shison, Riria Baba, Mamoru Miyano Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempt to complete a film. In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.

2. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $236 million worldwide

$236 million worldwide Cast: Christian Bale, Emily Mortimer, Billy Crystal

Christian Bale, Emily Mortimer, Billy Crystal Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Sophie, a young woman is cursed by a witch and transformed into an old woman. Seeking a cure, Sophie encounters Howl, a powerful and enigmatic wizard who lives in a moving castle. As she becomes involved in Howl’s life and the ongoing war in their world, Sophie discovers the true nature of the curse and her inner strength.

3. The Anthem of the Heart (2015)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $12 million worldwide

$12 million worldwide Cast: Miyu Irino, Kana Hanazawa, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Miyu Irino, Kana Hanazawa, Yoshimasa Hosoya Dubbed Languages: Japanese

The story revolves around a young girl named Jun Naruse who, as a child, inadvertently destroys her family by speaking out against her father’s infidelity. As a result, a mysterious egg-like creature called “Egg Fairy” seals away her ability to speak to protect her heart from further pain. This is one of the most watched japanese animated movies.

4. Penguin Highway (2018)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $10 million worldwide

$10 million worldwide Cast: Kana Kita, Yū Aoi, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Miki Fukui

Kana Kita, Yū Aoi, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Miki Fukui Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Aoyama becomes fascinated by a mysterious phenomenon occurring in his town: the sudden appearance of penguins. Determined to unravel the mystery behind this surreal occurrence, Aoyama, along with his friends, embarks on an adventure filled with scientific curiosity and childlike wonder.

5. Her Blue Sky (2019)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Apple TV

Theatrical release, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $15 million worldwide

$15 million worldwide Cast: Hiroki Hasegawa, Ryo Yoshizawa, Youko Hikasa, Ken Matsudaira

Hiroki Hasegawa, Ryo Yoshizawa, Youko Hikasa, Ken Matsudaira Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Aoi Aioi, a high school girl lives in a rural town with her older sister Akane. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Shinnosuke Kanomura, a musician from Tokyo, arrives in town claiming to be a childhood friend of Aoi’s.

6. The First Slam Dunk (2022)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $279 million worldwide

$279 million worldwide Cast: Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shinichiro Kamio

Shugo Nakamura, Jun Kasama, Shinichiro Kamio Dubbed Languages: Japanese

The Shohoku High School basketball club faces a match against Sannoh High School at the inter-High. Each member’s achievements, the past they carry, and various thoughts collide violently on the court.

7. Memories (1995)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $5 million worldwide

$5 million worldwide Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Noriko Hidaka, Toshio Furukawa, Kōichi Yamadera

Hidetaka Yoshioka, Noriko Hidaka, Toshio Furukawa, Kōichi Yamadera Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English, Italian

The first segment, “Magnetic Rose,” follows a group of space-traveling garbage collectors who encounter a mysterious, derelict spaceship filled with illusions created by the memories of its former inhabitants. The second segment, “Stink Bomb,” is a darkly comedic tale about a hapless lab worker who inadvertently becomes a walking biological weapon, leaving a trail of chaos and destruction in his wake.

8. The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Apple TV

Theatrical release, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $ 167.8 million worldwide

167.8 million worldwide Cast: Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Kô Shibasaki

Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Kô Shibasaki Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother’s death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world. This is one of the best Japanese anime movies.

9. In This Corner of the World (2016)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8

8 Revenue: $35 million worldwide

$35 million worldwide Cast: Rena Nōnen, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi

Rena Nōnen, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Suzu Urano, a young woman moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture after marrying a naval officer. As Suzu adjusts to her new life and family, she navigates the challenges of war-torn Japan, including rationing, air raids, and the devastation of her surroundings.

10. A Silent Voice (2016)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $30 million worldwide

$30 million worldwide Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yūki, Kensho Ono

Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yūki, Kensho Ono Dubbed Languages: Japanese, Japanese Sign Language, English

Shoya Ishida is a former elementary school bully who, years later, seeks redemption for his past actions. He attempts to reconcile with Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl whom he bullied relentlessly in elementary school, leading to her transferring to another school.

11. Belle (2021)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $5 million worldwide

$5 million worldwide Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Noriko Hidaka, Toshio Furukawa, Kōichi Yamadera

Hidetaka Yoshioka, Noriko Hidaka, Toshio Furukawa, Kōichi Yamadera Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Suzu, a shy and withdrawn high school student struggles to fit in with her peers. However, in the virtual world of “U,” Suzu transforms into Belle, a confident and popular singer whose performances captivate millions of users. This is one of the famous japanese anime movies.

12. Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ (2015)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: Approximately $8.4 million worldwide

Approximately $8.4 million worldwide Cast: Sean Schemmel as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta / Piccolo, Jason Douglas as Beerus

Sean Schemmel as Goku, Christopher Sabat as Vegeta / Piccolo, Jason Douglas as Beerus Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Frieza, one of the series’ most iconic villains, is resurrected with the help of his loyal followers, Sorbet and Tagoma. Seeking revenge against Goku and the Z Fighters for his defeat of Namek, Frieza undergoes intense training to achieve a new, powerful form. Meanwhile, Goku and Vegeta train under the guidance of Whis to become even stronger.

13. Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Apple TV

Theatrical release, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Approximately $3 million worldwide

Approximately $3 million worldwide Cast: Yasuo Yamada as Lupin III, Eiko Masuyama as Fujiko Mine, Kiyoshi Kobayashi as Daisuke Jigen

Yasuo Yamada as Lupin III, Eiko Masuyama as Fujiko Mine, Kiyoshi Kobayashi as Daisuke Jigen Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English, French

The story follows master thief Arsène Lupin III and his accomplice Daisuke Jigen as they attempt to rob a casino in Monaco. However, they soon discover that the money they’ve stolen is counterfeit, leading them to trace its origins to the small European country of Cagliostro.

14. Paprika (2006)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $89.5 million worldwide

$89.5 million worldwide Cast: Megumi Hayashibara as Paprika / Atsuko Chiba, Tōru Furuya as Dr. Kosaku Tokita, Katsunosuke Hori as Dr. Seijirō Inui, Tōru Emori as Dr. Kōsaku Tokita

Megumi Hayashibara as Paprika / Atsuko Chiba, Tōru Furuya as Dr. Kosaku Tokita, Katsunosuke Hori as Dr. Seijirō Inui, Tōru Emori as Dr. Kōsaku Tokita Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

The story is set in a near-future Tokyo where a revolutionary new technology called the DC Mini allows therapists to enter patients’ dreams to treat psychological disorders. However, chaos ensues when the DC Mini is stolen, allowing anyone to enter and manipulate dreams with devastating consequences.

15. Summer Wars (2009)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $19.5 million worldwide

$19.5 million worldwide Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kenji Koiso, Nanami Sakuraba as Natsuki Shinohara, Mitsuki Tanimura as Kazuma Ikezawa

Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kenji Koiso, Nanami Sakuraba as Natsuki Shinohara, Mitsuki Tanimura as Kazuma Ikezawa Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Kenji Koiso, a timid high school student and math prodigy, is invited by his classmate, Natsuki Shinohara, to her family’s countryside home for the summer. However, things take an unexpected turn when Kenji inadvertently hacks into Oz. This virtual world functions as a global social network and operating system for almost everything in the real world.

16. Wolf Children (2012)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $55.2 million worldwide

$55.2 million worldwide Cast: Aoi Miyazaki as Hana, Takao Osawa as Wolfman (Wolf Dad), Haru Kuroki as Yuki (teen), Yukito Nishii as Ame (teen)

Aoi Miyazaki as Hana, Takao Osawa as Wolfman (Wolf Dad), Haru Kuroki as Yuki (teen), Yukito Nishii as Ame (teen) Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Hana, a young woman falls in love with a mysterious man who can transform into a wolf. Despite their differences, they form a loving relationship and have two children: Ame and Yuki, who inherit their father’s ability to transform into wolves. This is one of the best japanese animated movies of all time.

17. Suzume (2022)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $316 million worldwide

$316 million worldwide Cast: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu

Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu Dubbed Languages: Japanese, Hindi, English

A modern action-adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over Japan.

18. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $2.28 million worldwide

$2.28 million worldwide Cast: Atsuko Tanaka as Major Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Otsuka as Batou, Iemasa Kayumi as Puppet Master

Atsuko Tanaka as Major Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Otsuka as Batou, Iemasa Kayumi as Puppet Master Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Major Motoko Kusanagi is a cyborg agent working for the government’s secretive Section 9. Tasked with investigating a notorious hacker known as the Puppet Master, Kusanagi delves into a complex web of political intrigue and existential questions about the nature of consciousness and identity.

19. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $500 million worldwide

$500 million worldwide Cast: Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Tanjiro Kamado is a young demon slayer, and his companions as they embark on a mission aboard the Mugen Train to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances. On the train, they encounter the powerful demon Enmu, who traps them in a dream world where they must confront their deepest fears and traumas.

20. Nausicaä: Valley of the Wind (1984)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $1.48 million worldwide

$1.48 million worldwide Cast: Sumi Shimamoto as Nausicaä, Mahito Tsujimura as Jihl, Hisako Kyōda as Teto

Sumi Shimamoto as Nausicaä, Mahito Tsujimura as Jihl, Hisako Kyōda as Teto Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity struggles to survive in the toxic wasteland, the Sea of Decay. The Valley of the Wind is one of the few remaining habitable areas, protected by its ruler, Princess Nausicaä. This is one of the best Japanese animated movies to watch.

21. Weathering with You (2019)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $193.1 million worldwide

$193.1 million worldwide Cast: Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima, Nana Mori as Hina Amano, Shun Oguri as Keisuke Suga

Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima, Nana Mori as Hina Amano, Shun Oguri as Keisuke Suga Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Hodaka Morishima, a high school student runs away from his rural home to Tokyo, where he struggles to make a living amidst constant rain. He meets Hina Amano, a mysterious girl with the ability to control the weather, and they start a business together offering sunshine to people on rainy days.

22. 5 Centimeters per Second (2007)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $1.3 million worldwide

$1.3 million worldwide Cast: Kenji Mizuhashi as Takaki Tohno, Yoshimi Kondou as Akari Shinohara, Satomi Hanamura as Kanae Sumida

Kenji Mizuhashi as Takaki Tohno, Yoshimi Kondou as Akari Shinohara, Satomi Hanamura as Kanae Sumida Dubbed Languages: Japanese

The film consists of three interconnected short stories that revolve around the theme of distance, both physical and emotional, between people. This is one of the famous japanese anime movies.

23. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $41 million worldwide

$41 million worldwide Cast: Noriko Hidaka as Satsuki, Chika Sakamoto as Mei, Shigesato Itoi as Tatsuo Kusakabe

Noriko Hidaka as Satsuki, Chika Sakamoto as Mei, Shigesato Itoi as Tatsuo Kusakabe Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Satsuki and Mei, two young sisters, move to the countryside with their father. In their new home, they encounter magical creatures, particularly Totoro, a gentle forest spirit, and befriend him.

24. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $159.4 million worldwide

$159.4 million worldwide Cast: Yōji Matsuda as Ashitaka, Yuriko Ishida as San (Princess Mononoke), Yūko Tanaka as Lady Eboshi

Yōji Matsuda as Ashitaka, Yuriko Ishida as San (Princess Mononoke), Yūko Tanaka as Lady Eboshi Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Ashitaka, a young prince becomes cursed by a demon while protecting his village from a rampaging boar god. Seeking a cure for his curse, Ashitaka journeys to the west, where he encounters the industrial settlement of Iron Town, led by Lady Eboshi.

25. Akira (1988)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8

8 Revenue: $49 million worldwide

$49 million worldwide Cast: Mitsuo Iwata as Shōtarō Kaneda, Nozomu Sasaki as Tetsuo Shima, Mami Koyama as Kei

Mitsuo Iwata as Shōtarō Kaneda, Nozomu Sasaki as Tetsuo Shima, Mami Koyama as Kei Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Kaneda, a young biker gang leader, and Tetsuo, his best friend, gain psychic abilities after a motorcycle accident. As Tetsuo’s powers grow out of control, he becomes a pawn in a larger conspiracy involving secret government experiments and the mysterious entity known as Akira.

26. Your Name (2016)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $360 million worldwide

$360 million worldwide Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki as Taki Tachibana, Mone Kamishiraishi as Mitsuha Miyamizu, Masami Nagasawa as Miki Okudera

Ryunosuke Kamiki as Taki Tachibana, Mone Kamishiraishi as Mitsuha Miyamizu, Masami Nagasawa as Miki Okudera Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Two teenagers, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, inexplicably begin to swap bodies intermittently. Despite never having met each other, they start to learn about each other’s lives, experiences, and relationships through these exchanges. This is one of the best japanese animated movies of all time.

27. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Apple TV

Theatrical release, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $6.9 million worldwide

$6.9 million worldwide Cast: Riisa Naka as Makoto Konno, Takuya Ishida as Chiaki Mamiya, Mitsutaka Itakura as Kōsuke Tsuda

Riisa Naka as Makoto Konno, Takuya Ishida as Chiaki Mamiya, Mitsutaka Itakura as Kōsuke Tsuda Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Makoto Konno, a high school student discovers she can leap backward through time. Initially using her newfound power for trivial purposes, Makoto soon realizes the consequences of her actions and the impact they have on those around her.

28. Spirited Away (2001)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $347 million worldwide

$347 million worldwide Cast: Rumi Hiiragi as Chihiro Ogino/Sen (voice), Miyu Irino as Haku (voice), Mari Natsuki as Yubaba/Zeniba (voice)

Rumi Hiiragi as Chihiro Ogino/Sen (voice), Miyu Irino as Haku (voice), Mari Natsuki as Yubaba/Zeniba (voice) Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Chihiro Ogino, a young girl, while moving to a new neighborhood with her parents, stumbles upon a mysterious abandoned amusement park. After her parents are transformed into pigs by the park’s magical inhabitants, Chihiro finds herself trapped in the spirit world.

29. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara

Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Set in the final months of World War II, the film tells the tragic story of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, who struggle to survive in war-torn Japan after their home is destroyed in a bombing raid. With their mother killed and their father serving in the navy, Seita, a teenage boy, and Setsuko, his young sister, are left to fend for themselves.

30. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Minami Takayama, Rei Sakuma, Kappei Yamaguchi, Keiko Toda

Minami Takayama, Rei Sakuma, Kappei Yamaguchi, Keiko Toda Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Kiki, a young witch-in-training, sets out on a year-long solo adventure, following a tradition among witches to live independently for a year when they turn 13. Kiki settles in the seaside town of Koriko and starts her delivery service using her flying broomstick. This is one of the best japanese animated movies to watch.

31. Castle in the Sky (1986)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 8

8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa, Kotoe Hatsui, Minori Terada, Fujio Tokita, Ichirô Nagai, Hiroshi Ito

Mayumi Tanaka, Keiko Yokozawa, Kotoe Hatsui, Minori Terada, Fujio Tokita, Ichirô Nagai, Hiroshi Ito Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Sheeta, a young girl possesses a mysterious crystal pendant that holds the key to the legendary floating city of Laputa. Pursued by government agents and air pirates, Sheeta meets a brave young boy named Pazu, who becomes her ally and helps her escape.

32. Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Minako Kotobuki, Aoi Yûki, Haruka Tomatsu, Daisuke Namikawa, Takehito Koyasu

Yui Ishikawa, Minako Kotobuki, Aoi Yûki, Haruka Tomatsu, Daisuke Namikawa, Takehito Koyasu Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Violet Evergarden, a former soldier served as a weapon in the war and is now striving to find her place in a peaceful society. In the film, Violet is hired as a tutor for a young girl named Isabella York, who is being raised in a strict aristocratic household.

33. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Prime Video

Theatrical release, Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto, Shôzô Îzuka, Seizô Katô, Hiroya Ishimaru

Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto, Shôzô Îzuka, Seizô Katô, Hiroya Ishimaru Dubbed Languages: Japanese, Spanish, English

Gin, Hana, and Miyuki, three homeless individuals, discover an abandoned baby while sifting through trash on Christmas Eve. Fueled by their struggles and past traumas. They embark on a journey across Tokyo to reunite the infant with his family.

34. Only Yesterday (1991)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Miki Imai, Toshirô Yanagiba, Youko Honna, Mayumi Iizuka, Masahiro Ito

Miki Imai, Toshirô Yanagiba, Youko Honna, Mayumi Iizuka, Masahiro Ito Dubbed Languages: Japanese, Bulgarian

Taeko Okajima, a 27-year-old woman living in Tokyo decides to take a trip to the countryside to help with the safflower harvest. During her journey, Taeko reflects on her childhood memories, particularly her experiences as a fifth-grade student.

35. Porco Rosso (1992)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Shûichirô Moriyama, Tokiko Katô, Bunshi Katsura Vi, Tsunehiko Kamijô, Akemi Okamura, Akio Ôtsuka

Shûichirô Moriyama, Tokiko Katô, Bunshi Katsura Vi, Tsunehiko Kamijô, Akemi Okamura, Akio Ôtsuka Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Marco Pagot is a skilled fighter pilot known as “Porco Rosso” due to his mysterious curse that transforms him into a pig. As a freelance bounty hunter, Porco Rosso operates from his secret hideout on an island and protects ships from air pirates who threaten the Adriatic Sea. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a hot-headed American pilot named Curtis, who challenges him to a duel.

36. Pom Poko (1994)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Shinchô Kokontei, Makoto Nonomura, Yuriko Ishida, Norihei Miki, Nijiko Kiyokawa

Shinchô Kokontei, Makoto Nonomura, Yuriko Ishida, Norihei Miki, Nijiko Kiyokawa Dubbed Languages: Japanese

A Group of tanuki, or shape-shifting raccoon dogs, living in Tama Hills on the outskirts of Tokyo. When their forest home is threatened by urban development and deforestation, the tanuki band together to fight against human encroachment.

37. Perfect Blue (1997)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 8

8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji, Masaaki Ôkura, Yôsuke Akimoto

Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji, Masaaki Ôkura, Yôsuke Akimoto Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Mima Kirigoe is a young pop idol who decides to leave her singing career to pursue acting. However, as she transitions into her new profession, Mima becomes increasingly haunted by hallucinations and delusions, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

38. Neo Tokyo (1987)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Keiichi Nanba, Tarô Ishida, Masane Tsukayama, Yû Mizushima

Toshio Furukawa, Keiichi Nanba, Tarô Ishida, Masane Tsukayama, Yû Mizushima Dubbed Languages: Japanese

It is a Japanese animated anthology film consisting of three distinct segments directed by different filmmakers. The first segment follows a young girl named Sachi as she ventures into a mysterious labyrinth to rescue her pet cat.

39. Millennium Actress (2001)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $621,000 worldwide

$621,000 worldwide Cast: Miyoko Shôji, Mami Koyama, Fumiko Orikasa, Shôzô Îzuka, Shouko Tsuda, Tomie Kataoka, Masane Tsukayama, Hisako Kyôda

Miyoko Shôji, Mami Koyama, Fumiko Orikasa, Shôzô Îzuka, Shouko Tsuda, Tomie Kataoka, Masane Tsukayama, Hisako Kyôda Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Chiyoko Fujiwara, a retired actress reflects on her life and career as she recounts her memories to a documentary filmmaker and his cameraman. As Chiyoko recounts her past, the line between reality and fiction blurs, and the boundaries of time and space become fluid.

40. Steamboy (2004)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1.89 million worldwide.

$1.89 million worldwide. Cast: Anne Suzuki, Masane Tsukayama, Katsuo Nakamura, Manami Konishi, Kiyoshi Kodama

Anne Suzuki, Masane Tsukayama, Katsuo Nakamura, Manami Konishi, Kiyoshi Kodama Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Ray Steam, a young inventor living in Victorian-era England, receives a mysterious package from his grandfather Lloyd Steam, a renowned inventor, containing the “Steam Ball,” a powerful energy source that could revolutionize the world.

41. The Wind Rises (2013)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $136 million worldwide

$136 million worldwide Cast: Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masahiko Nishimura, Mansai Nomura

Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Masahiko Nishimura, Mansai Nomura Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English, German, Italian, French

The film is a fictionalized biography of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Mitsubishi A5M and A6M Zero fighter planes used by Japan during World War II.

42. A Whisker Away (2020)

Release Platforms: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi, Koichi Yamadera, Minako Kotobuki

Mirai Shida, Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi, Koichi Yamadera, Minako Kotobuki Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Miyo Sasaki, a young girl, harbors a secret crush on her classmate, Kento Hinode. However, Kento is oblivious to Miyo’s feelings, and she struggles to get his attention. In her quest for love and acceptance, Miyo encounters a mysterious masked man named The Mask Seller, who offers her a magical mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Taro.

43. Drifting Home (2022)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Mutsumi Tamura, Asami Seto, Ayumu Murase

Mutsumi Tamura, Asami Seto, Ayumu Murase Dubbed Languages: Japanese

Kosuke and Natsume, sixth-grade students, play in an apartment building that will soon be destroyed over the summer holiday. They get evolved and entangled in a bizarre phenomenon. All they can see is a vast sea all around them.

44. Fortune Favours Lady Nikuko (2021)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Cocomi, Arata Iura, Etsushi Toyokawa, and You Taichi

Cocomi, Arata Iura, Etsushi Toyokawa, and You Taichi Dubbed Languages: Japanese, Italian, Spanish, French

Lady Nikuko is a free-spirited woman with a mysterious past, while Kikuko longs for stability and a normal life on land. As the mother-daughter duo navigate their unconventional lifestyle, they encounter various characters and embark on adventures that challenge their perceptions of family, friendship, and happiness.

45. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Somegorô Ichikawa, Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han, Natsuki Hanae

Somegorô Ichikawa, Hana Sugisaki, Megumi Han, Natsuki Hanae Dubbed Languages: Japanese

The story revolves around the unlikely friendship between two teenagers, Cherry and Smile, who meet by chance in a shopping mall. Cherry is a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku poetry and is self-conscious about his dental braces, while Smile is a popular social media influencer who hides her true self behind a mask due to a speech impediment.

46. Ponyo (2008)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $201.8 million

$201.8 million Cast: Noah Cyrus (Ponyo), Frankie Jonas (Sosuke), Tina Fey (Lisa)

Noah Cyrus (Ponyo), Frankie Jonas (Sosuke), Tina Fey (Lisa) Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English, Tagalog, Filipino

Ponyo, a young goldfish, yearns to become human after forming a special connection with his savior, Sosuke. She transforms herself into a young girl with her father’s magic and falls in love with Sosuke.

47. The Garden of Words (2013)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Miyu Irino (Takao Akizuki), Kana Hanazawa (Yukari Yukino), Fumi Hirano (Takao’s Mother)

Miyu Irino (Takao Akizuki), Kana Hanazawa (Yukari Yukino), Fumi Hirano (Takao’s Mother) Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

The story revolves around the relationship between Takao Akizuki, a 15-year-old high school student aspiring to become a shoemaker, and Yukari Yukino, a mysterious woman in her late twenties who often visits the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden during rainy mornings.

48. Redline (2009)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Takuya Kimura (JP), Yu Aoi (Sonoshee McLaren), Tadanobu Asano (Frisbee)

Takuya Kimura (JP), Yu Aoi (Sonoshee McLaren), Tadanobu Asano (Frisbee) Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

JP, is a skilled racer with a rebellious streak, as he competes in the most dangerous and prestigious racing tournament, the Redline. JP dreams of winning the Redline and achieving fame and fortune, but he faces fierce competition from other racers, including the ruthless and powerful “Sonoshee” McLaren.

49. Ocean Waves (1993)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release, Netflix

Theatrical release, Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Nobuo Tobita (Taku Morisaki), Toshihiko Seki (Yutaka Matsuno), Yoko Sakamoto (Rikako Muto)

Nobuo Tobita (Taku Morisaki), Toshihiko Seki (Yutaka Matsuno), Yoko Sakamoto (Rikako Muto) Dubbed Languages: Japanese

The film centers around Taku’s reminiscence of his high school days, particularly his relationship with his classmate, Rikako Muto. When Rikako transfers to Taku’s school from Tokyo, she quickly becomes the subject of gossip and speculation due to her sophisticated demeanor and unconventional behavior.

50. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

Release Platforms: Theatrical release

Theatrical release IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Andrew Philpot (D), John Rafter Lee (Lamika), Pamela Adlon (Leila Marcus)

Andrew Philpot (D), John Rafter Lee (Lamika), Pamela Adlon (Leila Marcus) Dubbed Languages: Japanese, English

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where vampires and humans coexist, the story follows the legendary vampire hunter known as D as a wealthy family hires him to rescue their daughter, Charlotte, who has been kidnapped by a powerful vampire named Meier Link.

These best Japanese animated movies will take you on a cinematic journey.

Q: What are Japanese animated movies called?

Ans: Japanese animated movies are commonly called “anime movies.” The term “anime” refers to a style of animation that originated in Japan and encompasses a wide range of genres, themes, and artistic styles.

Q: What is the most-seen Japanese anime movie?

Ans: While “Spirited Away” is often considered one of the most seen and influential Japanese anime movies, other films such as “Your Name” (2016), “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), and “Akira” (1988) also have significant global recognition and popularity.

Q: Who is the most popular character in anime?

Ans: Several characters have achieved widespread recognition and popularity among anime fans worldwide. Goku, Pikachu, and Naruto Uzumaki are some of the examples.

Q: What is a cartoon called in Japan?

Ans: The term “anime” is also commonly used internationally to refer specifically to Japanese animated works.

Q: Which cartoon is most famous in India?

Ans: One of the most famous and beloved cartoons in India is “Chhota Bheem.”