Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has hit the cinemas and if the audience reactions are anything to go by, we can safely declare the film a massive hit already. The movie is entertaining and massy but apart from that it also sends across an important message that is much needed in the current political climate of the country.

Towards the end of the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad delivers a powerful monologue where he speaks about the importance of voting and how people should choose the right candidate without any caste or religious prejudice. Azad stares into your soul and it feels like he is talking to you and urging you to make the right decision. He points his finger at you and tells you how powerful just one vote really is.

This monologue and the film have made people feel that it’s not Azad who is talking about politics but rather it is SRK, himself, delivering an important message – the fact that he has an opinion.

Jawan is intricately woven with political references. On one hand, you have those larger-than-life action and dance sequences, on the other hand, the characters talk about EVM manipulation, farmer suicides, the shoddy state of hospitals, and corruption.

The politics of Jawan has struck a chord with the audience. Here’s what they have to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Am I dreaming or did the biggest star our times just make a 3 hour movie brazenly calling out the ruling regime.



Go watch Jawan. It is LACED with political references. I am shook. — Shireen Azam (@shireenazam) September 8, 2023

The best part about Shah Rukh's scene in Jawan where he asks people to use their brains before casting their vote is that neither side of the political spectrum can openly take offence to his speech. The ones who do get mad inadvertently admit to being, well, incompetent. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) September 7, 2023

A star conveys his message through his film.



This scene in #Jawan when SRK asks people not to vote in the name of religion or caste. But to ask candidates, what they will do for you in the next 5 yrs.



This is what's making fans of a certain party and political leader nervous. pic.twitter.com/nSNEjLMHqI — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) September 7, 2023

Streets are saying Jawan is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most political, powerful, and commercially appealing performances till date… and all the videos of people dancing and celebrating the release are so touching. What a superstar. I can't wait to watch!!! — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

There's only one man who can say yes to something like Jawan after seeing his son arrested by the state. Still processing SRK's most political, bravest and as they call it "massiest" film till date.



Shahrukh Khan is therapy. pic.twitter.com/1ACAVd8EN3 — Bob (@Bobby_almost) September 7, 2023

LOL to everyone who thought SRK is mum on the political climate in this country #Jawan — Bobby (@bob_almost) September 7, 2023

When a big massy entertainer infuses its story with strong political messaging, it goes wide. I forgave the film its silliness, to embrace its politics. Khachaak! My review of SRK’s #Jawan https://t.co/4m9XSJSKi2 — shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) September 7, 2023

Jawan is as political as it gets. SRK's most outright political film since maybe PBDHH? a courageous film to make (iykyk) and a really important one too.



a minute long monologue urging people to vote wisely??? IN A MASS ENTERTAINER, WITH 200Cr+ BUDGET??



Man of Steel. Respecc 🫡 — bru (@BruJacck) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

do you all understand how much that SRK's monologue on election is to be used in the coming times.. that was so powerful, general elections next and what to see how much this one gets viral.

Hit right in the place!! #Jawan — diksha. (@ms_misfitt_) September 7, 2023

ppl here (including me) wanted SRK to make a political statement, to not remain quiet, to speak up while this country is being set on fire in front of our own eyes. but imo it was okay for him to stay silent coz he's oppressed too



guess what, he made an entire movie to speak up pic.twitter.com/rVVatUx9gD — bru (@BruJacck) September 7, 2023

All art is political. And Shah Rukh Khan is the greatest artist of us all. — Karan Singh (@karansinghmagic) September 7, 2023

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: It’s Just Day 1 Of ‘Jawan’ Release & Here Are 12 WILD Things That Have Already Happened