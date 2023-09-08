Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has hit the cinemas and if the audience reactions are anything to go by, we can safely declare the film a massive hit already. The movie is entertaining and massy but apart from that it also sends across an important message that is much needed in the current political climate of the country.
Towards the end of the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad delivers a powerful monologue where he speaks about the importance of voting and how people should choose the right candidate without any caste or religious prejudice. Azad stares into your soul and it feels like he is talking to you and urging you to make the right decision. He points his finger at you and tells you how powerful just one vote really is.
This monologue and the film have made people feel that it’s not Azad who is talking about politics but rather it is SRK, himself, delivering an important message – the fact that he has an opinion.
Jawan is intricately woven with political references. On one hand, you have those larger-than-life action and dance sequences, on the other hand, the characters talk about EVM manipulation, farmer suicides, the shoddy state of hospitals, and corruption.
The politics of Jawan has struck a chord with the audience. Here’s what they have to say.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
