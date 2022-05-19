Amazon marked 27 years in business and Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to celebrate the streak with throwback photos.

Bezos started the company in a garage in Seattle in 1994, shortly after resigning from the hedge fund D.E. Shaw. He had offered the idea of an online bookstore to his previous boss, David E. Shaw, but he was not impressed. He first went public with Amazon in 1997, becoming the first guy to reach a net worth of more than $100 billion since Bill Gates in 1999.

However, Jeff Bezos did not appear to have much support when he first started out.

The creator of the e-commerce giant recently shared the cover of Business Week, which described his company as a "risky bet." In the tweet, Bezos also mentioned that he has the particular edition framed as a personal reminder.

I have this old 2006 BusinessWeek framed as a reminder. The “risky bet” that Wall Street disliked was AWS, which generated revenue of more than $62 billion last year. pic.twitter.com/ccF0nCOkhu — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 18, 2022

While some Twitter users interpreted the move as flexing, others saw it as an uplifting message and a reminder to always believe in oneself.

Nothing sweeter than 'proving them wrong'...#shametobadpeople

Hang in there #altschoolers...you will make it 🌹 https://t.co/ARgZECrcx3 — Titilola Oduwole (@OduwoleTitilola) May 19, 2022

It is such a weird insight into the human mind to see you can have more money than all but like 3 other human beings combined and still feel the need to flex on twitter that you proved your haters wrong 16 years ago. Just be happy and rich dude! https://t.co/frsanQAMOX — Infrastructure Deal Enthusiast (@kapk3838) May 19, 2022

Risky is not taking any risk. It might end up in regret. 😉https://t.co/atOflXbqDO — Shahbaz (@KIBRIAVERSE) May 19, 2022

“Wall Street wishes he would just mind the store “ : 2006 🌚 https://t.co/N54lMTnF1O — getHarsh() (@getHarshOnline) May 19, 2022

A good reminder that long-term thinking is a huge lever when you invent on behalf of customers. #thinkbig https://t.co/kAkd3N8udP — Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) May 19, 2022

Haha. How wrong Media was? That's why one shouldn't bet against smart and passionate entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos. This man has taken his empire to more than $Trillion and has created value for all stake holders involved in the ecosystem. https://t.co/VgfiR6Jv9T — VGP (@VGPS1978) May 19, 2022

Haha I’m loving this new vocal version of Jeff Bezos https://t.co/BiaHJLkpaD — Michael Duke (@michaeldukeid) May 19, 2022

I like Jeff's Twitter game way more than Elon's.



Speaks his mind without being derogatory. Inspires young inventors and investors alike. Also a man of his words. https://t.co/akLNSDHreX — Abhishek Murarka 🥧💹 (@abhymurarka) May 19, 2022

Awesome! Believe in yourself always! https://t.co/BCPjAc0qNt — Marcelo L P Simao (@MarceloLamarps) May 18, 2022

Always a great reminder! Wall Street doesn't have a long term vision, but businessman's like Jeff Bezos do. https://t.co/5XTP7iB3W7 — TCP (@TiagoCLCPereira) May 18, 2022

Did I miss a memo?

Is this Billionaires Are Bored week? https://t.co/Khu85EIhYE — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 18, 2022

After all, a little flexing can't hurt anyone, right?