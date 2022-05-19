Amazon marked 27 years in business and Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to celebrate the streak with throwback photos.

Bezos started the company in a garage in Seattle in 1994, shortly after resigning from the hedge fund D.E. Shaw. He had offered the idea of an online bookstore to his previous boss, David E. Shaw, but he was not impressed. He first went public with Amazon in 1997, becoming the first guy to reach a net worth of more than $100 billion since Bill Gates in 1999.

However, Jeff Bezos did not appear to have much support when he first started out.

The creator of the e-commerce giant recently shared the cover of Business Week, which described his company as a "risky bet." In the tweet, Bezos also mentioned that he has the particular edition framed as a personal reminder.

While some Twitter users interpreted the move as flexing, others saw it as an uplifting message and a reminder to always believe in oneself.

After all, a little flexing can't hurt anyone, right?