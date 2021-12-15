We know Dilip Joshi as the lovable Jethalal from Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah. Well, turns out he has a daughter Niyati Joshi who just got married, and suddenly we feel very old with this revelation.

Joshi penned a beautiful note congratulating his daughter and shared images from the wedding. I was slightly disappointed to not see him dance on Kal Ho Na Ho's GUJJU song, but I'll let that pass.

Joshi looked his best gentleman self in the images. The beginning line of the note already made me nod my head in agreement.

You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled.

The family looked like the cutest happy family and it definitely looked like a big fat Indian wedding. Joshi's note continued saying-

Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey!

Dilip thanked everyone for sending their wishes to the newlyweds and asked them to bless the couple.

Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan!

*Dances on GUJJU on behalf of Joshi family*





All images are from Dilip Joshi's Instagram account.