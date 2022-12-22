Remember when we said we just couldn’t wait for this track to come? Well, the makers of the movie heard us and it has finally been released and we need to talk about it.

After serving some oh-so-hot looks and becoming a target for limitless controversies, the first track from Pathaan, Besharam Rang, went viral across social media platforms for different reasons.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the second and the latest track from the movie, is an ode to the high spirit and the sensational vibe of the protagonist, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan).

Unlike the first track, we see the badshaah dancing his heart out on this number. With scenic backdrops and upbeat music, the track is a perfect party number.

From flawless hook steps to sensational on-screen chemistry, the audience will witness the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone once again, in the music video.

With his long locks, pierced ears and rugged clothes, the actor can be seen in his iconic arms-stretched pose. This is a whole different avatar than we have ever seen the actor in and we’re all set for it.

In an earlier statement, Siddharth Anand, the director of the movie, said that this track embodies the personality traits of the protagonist and his irresistible swagger, his energy, his vibe and his confidence. It’s a modern fusion of qawwali and is a celebration of his panache.

The track, which has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, has been sung by the cult favourites Arijit Singh and Sukriti, and the lyrics of the track have been penned down by Kumaar.

Listen to this track here:

We just can’t wait to groove our hearts out on this number!